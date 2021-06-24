Cancel
Chanel's Factory 5 is creating the ultimate collector's items

By Roberta Schroeder
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the milk-carton clutch of autumn/winter 2014 to the hula-hoop bag of spring/summer 2013, Chanel has a long history of turning unexpected ideas into cult designs. Now, to celebrate the 100th birthday of the world’s most iconic perfume, the house is planning what might be its most collectible launch to-date.

