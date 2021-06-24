Chanel's Factory 5 is creating the ultimate collector's items

You've probably seen the buzzy brand name BYREDO floating around in the news lately. The Stockholm-based luxury brand is known for its clean fragrances and scented products, as well as clever accessories like handcrafted blankets and horn combs. Most recently, the brand has also released its inaugural makeup line in collaboration with trailblazing makeup artist Izamaya French. Now, the European luxury company (and the maker of one of V Magazine's favorite summer scents) is dropping a new, reimaged, and remastered Collector’s Edition of Blanche Eau de Parfum, released in conjunction with a photographic campaign by fashion photographer Kacper Kasprzyk. The Swedish photo creative has an impressive body of work, having previously worked with the likes of Michèle Lamy, Marimekko, and Sies Marjan.