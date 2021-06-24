Chanel's Factory 5 is creating the ultimate collector's items

Just when we think we’re happy with what we’ve got in our own jewelry boxes, we take a peek at what Jill Heller’s got on offer and we realize that we’ve a long way to go ’til we’re satisfied. The sought-after jewelry curator, collector, and dealer has the type of repertoire that makes our heart sing, and this season she’s got some of her prized pieces on display once again in goop’s Sag Harbor boutique. Heller, who cut her teeth as a fashion editor before following her love for collecting treasures around the world, tells The Daily about what vintage finds are always a solid bet and why your jewelry shouldn’t be hidden away in a safe…