New York City, NY

Valerie Biden Owens, the president's sister, has a book deal

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden's sister, confidante and longtime political strategist, Valerie Biden Owens, has a book deal. Celadon Books told The Associated Press on Thursday that Owens' “Growing Up Biden” will come out April 12 of next year. She is expected to cover everything from her childhood as the only girl among four siblings to her “trailblazing, decades-long professional relationship” with Biden, who has referred to Owens as his best friend. Vogue magazine last year dubbed her “The Joe Biden Whisperer.”

