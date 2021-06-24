Simone Manuel’s close call at US trials shows weight all Olympians carry

The American opened up about overtraining syndrome and depression after stunningly missing the Olympics in her main event. Then she made the most of her last chance. God, please, Simone Manuel thought to herself as she touched the pool wall and closed out her final heat of the US Olympic trials 50m freestyle swim race on Sunday, her last-ditch chance to stamp her ticket to Tokyo. And when she looked on high for a sign, there it was, writ large on a scoreboard inside CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska: her name at the top of the list after registering a .01sec margin of victory over two-time Olympic relay medalist Abbey Weitzeil, who swiftly drew Manuel into a congratulatory bear hug.