EY Announces Stephen Adele of QuickBox Fulfillment as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award Finalist

Would you like to be part of an exciting company with a high level of expertise, international focus, and significant growth potential?. Redox AS is now looking for a Managing Director to lead, drive and manage the organization. You will work together with the Redox team to deliver products that will improve the production in both land based and traditional aquaculture, through innovative solutions using Ozon and generated Oxygen. You will have the responsibility to lead and coordinate the business development initiatives within aquaculture to establish Redox as a recognised supplier of solutions to the industry.