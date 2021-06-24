Exira man killed in motorcycle crash

(Exira) -- An Exira man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says authorities responded to the wreck near the intersection of Littlefield Drive and 310th Street near Exira around 5 p.m. The patrol says 65-year-old Jed Bengard Jr. was driving a 2020 Indian Challenger north on Littlefield. As he approached a curve, the patrol says he left the roadway for unknown reasons and entered a ditch, causing the bike to overturn.