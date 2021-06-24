Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Women’s longevity related to age at birth of last child

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8MT5_0adtADXA00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

No one knows for sure how long they will live.

But in a recent study published in Menopause, researchers found that telomere length may offer some key insights into a woman’s longevity.

They also showed how maternal age at birth of the last child affects telomere length and long-term health.

Telomeres are repeating DNA-protein complexes that protect the ends of chromosomes and have proven to be critical for maintaining genomic stability.

Previous studies suggested a link between telomere length and various chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, some neurologic conditions, and various cancers.

A smaller study previously suggested that maternal age at the birth of a woman’s last child affected telomere length.

In this study, the team used data from more than 1,200 older women of various ethnicities and backgrounds from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The study confirmed that maternal age at last birth is positively linked to telomere length, meaning that women who delivered their last child later in life were likely to have longer telomeres, a biomarker of long-term health and longevity.

This finding was restricted to women with one or two live births or who had used oral contraceptives.

The team says more research is needed to determine whether older maternal age at last birth causes telomeres to lengthen or whether telomere length serves as a proxy for general health and corresponds with a woman’s ability to have a child at a later age.

If you care about aging, please read studies about this vegetable juice may promote healthy aging and findings of this drug may help prevent muscle aging in older people.

For more information about aging, please see recent studies about this diet may help prevent brain aging and results showing that this treatment could reverse aging in older people.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

View All 146 Commentsarrow_down
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Women#Brain Aging#Dna#Menopause
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Longevity
Related
CancerHealthline

Do Ovarian Cancer Symptoms Come on Suddenly?

Early symptoms of ovarian cancer can include bloating, cramping, and abdominal swelling. Since many conditions, like fluctuating hormones or digestive irritation, can cause these symptoms, sometimes they’re overlooked or mistaken for something else. For this reason, it can sometimes seem like ovarian cancer symptoms appear out of nowhere, as if...
Women's Healthohmymag.co.uk

Hypertension symptoms mistaken for menopause in middle aged women

The research conducted by a group of specialists and published in the European Heart Journalshows that middle aged women who show visible signs of hypertension such as chest pain, exhaustion, headaches, heart palpitations and sleep disturbances are often diagnosed with menopause. This, the researchers say puts them at risk of...
Women's HealthNature.com

Women’s heart health is not just about hormones

Heart-disease risk increases as women get older but explanations that centre on changes after menopause don’t tell the full story. Jumana Saleh is a biochemist who studies serum cardiovascular risk markers in women at Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat, Oman. You have full access to this article via your institution.
Women's HealthPosted by
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Infant Diabetes

Just over a million people in the United States are living with type one diabetes, including infants. The treatment for these little patients often involves finger pricks throughout the day to test blood sugar levels. Now, for one little girl, a new type of technology eliminates that difficult step. Andrew...
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Placenta may help predict pregnancy complications as early as first trimester, study finds

Scientists say the placenta can provide key signals for whether a woman will develop pregnancy complications beginning as early as the first trimester. Using mouse models, the St. John’s College, University of Cambridge team isolated endocrine cells and profiled the placenta to create a "map of hormonal proteins" which was then compared to datasets from studies of the human placenta.
Women's Healthajmc.com

Pregnant Migraineurs Face Higher Risk of Obstetric and Postpartum Complications

Women who endure migraine are more susceptible to the development of obstetric and postpartum complications when pregnant, according to study results. Pregnant women with migraine are at an increased risk of developing obstetric and postpartum complications compared with unaffected women, according to a study presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology.
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Higher-dose DHA in pregnancy tied to fewer early preterm births

(HealthDay)—Supplementation with a higher dose of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) versus the standard prenatal dose during the second half of pregnancy is associated with a lower rate of early preterm births, according to a study published online May 17 in EClinicalMedicine. Susan E. Carlson, Ph.D., from University of Kansas in Kansas...
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Daily Collegian

Improving heart health for older women

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Heart attacks are the leading cause of death among postmenopausal women. New funding from the National Institute on Aging will enable Penn State researchers to explore the links between tiny receptors in our immune systems called inflammasomes and how/when cells die. These links may enable researchers to develop new therapies to treat and prevent heart disease in older women.
DrinksGood News Network

Drinking Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Many Ailments, Including Liver Disease, Parkinson’s, Melanoma, Even Suicide

What beats a cup of joe in the morning? Nothing after you realize the myriad beneficial health outcomes that are now associated with drinking coffee. For example, a new study from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, published today in BMC Public Health, found that drinking any type of coffee led to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, with the benefit peaking at three to four cups per day.
Women's Healthcontemporaryobgyn.net

Predicting the age at natural menopause

Besides sex hormone levels, predictors for the age at natural menopause (ANM) include irregularity of menstrual cycle, menopausal symptoms, life habits and socioeconomic factors, according to a retrospective study of 105 middle-aged women who kept bleeding diaries. The study in the journal Menopause found that higher estradiol and follicle-stimulating hormone...
Women's HealthThe Independent

Ask a doctor: Why aren’t women generally offered anaesthetic when getting the coil fitted?

Naga Munchetty is the latest celebrity to speak out about the “excruciating” pain she endured when getting the coil fitted. The television presenter told BBC Radio 5 Live she fainted twice while having the contraceptive device inserted, and wasn’t at any point offered anaesthetic. She said the procedure was “one of the most traumatic physical experiences I have had”.
Women's Healthgript.ie

WATCH: Couple in abortion misdiagnosis case say change needed

The couple whose baby was aborted in the National Maternity Hospital have called for change after winning their High Court action against the hospital, five consultants and the laboratory who mistakenly said their unborn son had Trisomy 18. They said that they wanted to meet with Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly,...