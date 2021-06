There are a number of reasons why a MacBook Pro camera might not be working, but there are also a number of fixes worth trying as well. There could be a few reasons why the camera on a MacBook Pro is not working, but there are also a few simple fixes that are worth trying to remedy the situation. With the increase in people now working and schooling from home, and using video-communication apps to stay in touch with friends and family, having access to a working camera has never been more important.