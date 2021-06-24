Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

How YouTube’s rules are used to silence human rights activists

By Eileen Guo
MIT Technology Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over a week now, a corner of YouTube frequented by Kazakh dissidents and close observers of human rights in Xinjiang has been only intermittently available. On June 15, the YouTube channel Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights went dark, its feed of videos replaced by a vague statement that the channel had been “terminated for violating YouTube’s community guidelines.” A few days later, it was reinstated without public explanation. Then, several days after that, 12 of the channel’s earliest videos disappeared from its public feed.

www.technologyreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Political Censorship#Human Rights Group#Kazakh#The United Nations#Mit Technology Review#Chinese Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Technology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
Related
Behind Viral Videosmaketecheasier.com

How to Disable YouTube’s “Video Paused. Continue Watching?” Prompt

Videos are meant to be watched without interruption, and that’s especially true on YouTube. Now imagine that you are enjoying that video only to be interrupted by a message from YouTube: “Video paused. Continue watching?” As many users like to allow YouTube to play in the background, this message is particularly irritating. The good news is that the next time this message appears, you can get rid of it once and for all.
Chinanewsbrig.com

YouTube took down videos documenting Xinjiang human rights abuses

YouTube is facing criticism for cracking down on videos documenting China’s alleged abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang province. Reuters has learned that YouTube took down a dozen videos from Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights, and at one point removed the channel itself, for supposedly violating the site’s anti-harassment policy through videos discussing the disappearance of people in Xinjiang. The site told Atajurt it received numerous “strikes” for videos in which people held up ID cards to show they were related to missing Xinjiang residents, breaking a rule against showing sensitive personal information.
Behind Viral Videospatriotdailypress.org

YouTube Blocks Channel Highlighting China’s Human Rights Violations

A video channel dedicated to highlighting human rights violations in China has been blocked by YouTube. Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights channel is run by Serikzhan Bilash, a Xinjiang-born activist who has been arrested for his pro-freedom activism several times. Government advisors warned him against using the word “genocide” to describe the abuses in Xinjiang.
Behind Viral Videosthebharatexpressnews.com

YouTube blocks Xinjiang videos at the expense of popular rights group

A human rights group that has attracted millions of views on YouTube to testimonies of people claiming their families disappeared in China’s Xinjiang region is uploading its videos to the little-known Odysee service after some were deleted by the government. Google-owned streaming giant, two sources told Reuters. The group, credited...
Behind Viral Videosgregorydevans.com

#parent | #kids | #cyberbullying | #cyberbully | YouTube shuts Xinjiang videos pushing rights group to seek backup | Human Rights News

A human rights group that attracted millions of views on YouTube of testimonies from people who say their families have disappeared in China’s Xinjiang region is moving its videos to little-known service Odysee after some were taken down by the Google-owned streaming giant, two sources told Reuters. The group, credited...
TV & Videossgtreport.com

GOOGLE IT: YOUTUBE TAKES DOWN VIDEOS EXPOSING HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN CHINA INCLUDING 21ST CENTURY CONCENTRATION CAMPS HOLDING MUSLIMS

Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights’ channel has published nearly 11,000 videos on YouTube totaling over 120 million views since 2017, thousands of which feature people speaking to camera about relatives they say have disappeared without a trace in China’s Xinjiang region, where UN experts and rights groups estimate over a million people have been detained in recent years. “The day YouTube deactivated our channel, I felt I’d lost everything in the world… the new channel does not have so many subscribers,” he said.
Behind Viral VideosZDNet

YouTube blocked testimonials about missing Uyghurs in China: Report

YouTube took down videos posted by a human rights group that documented testimonies from Uyghur people who have had family members disappear in China's Xinjiang region, MIT Technology Review reported. According to the report, the human rights group, Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights, had its YouTube channel blocked entirely on June...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

YouTube suspends far-right watchdog’s channel

YouTube suspended on Monday the channel for “Right Wing Watch,” a group that monitors and reports on right-wing political organizations. In an email shared on Twitter by Right Wing Watch, YouTube stated that the suspension was due to “severe or repeated violations” of its platform’s community guidelines. Right Wing Watch...
Chinaconservativenewsdaily.net

YouTube Censored Videos Uncovering China’s Persecution Of Uighur Muslims In Xinjiang Province

YouTube took down multiple videos from a human rights organization’s channel working to expose China’s human rights abuses according to an exclusive report from Reuters. The video publishing platform claimed the videos violating their guidelines against “cyberbullying and harassment.”. Atajurt Kazakh Human Rights’ channel was working to uncover and document...
Behind Viral VideosKTEN.com

How Marketers Can Unlock YouTube’s Advertising Potential

Originally Posted On: Marketers Unlock YouTube’s Advertising Potential | Wicked Bionic. As the number two search engine in the world, YouTube accumulates roughly 35 billion visits per month offering a huge concentration of built-in eyeballs. The only site with more monthly visitors is Google. As an organization with a marketing...
Religioncrossroadstoday.com

Activists: Vatican is ‘meddling’ in Italy’s LGBT rights law

MILAN (AP) — The Vatican has formally opposed a proposed Italian law expanding anti-discrimination protections to the LGBT community, a leading Italian newspaper reported Tuesday. Activists immediately denounced the move as “unprecedented” Vatican meddling in Italy’s legislative process. The Vatican foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, sent a letter last week...
Behind Viral Videoscpj.org

Pakistani journalist Muhammad Bilal Ghauri summoned over YouTube videos

Washington, D.C., June 22, 2021 – Pakistani authorities should cease harassing journalist Muhammad Bilal Ghauri and allow all members of the press to freely report on state institutions, including the military, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Today, M. Waseem Sikandar, a sub-inspector at the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber...
SocietyABC7 Chicago

International rights group accuses China of 'crimes against humanity'

Amnesty International on Thursday officially branded China's actions against its Turkic Muslim population as "crimes against humanity." "Muslims living in Xinjiang may be the most closely surveyed population in the world," Jonathan Loeb, senior crisis adviser with Amnesty International, told reporters. In conjunction with the announcement, the organization released a...
Advocacyislcollective.com

HUMAN RIGHTS

WORKSHEET CREATED TO TALK ABOUT HUMAN RIGHTS WITH TEENAGERS AND EXPRESS THEIR OWN OPINION ABOUT THE TOPIC. IT'S NECESSARY TO HAVE READ HUMAN RIGHTS. READING COMPREHENSION. This downloadable handout is intended for at Beginner (pre-A1) and Elementary (A1) level. It can be used for honing your groups' Reading skills. It is about the theme of Crime, law and punishment.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Chinese military blogger jailed for ‘slandering’ dead soldiers in online commentary

A Chinese blogger has been sentenced to eight months in prison for slandering Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with India last year.A court in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, also directed 38-year-old Qiu Ziming to publicly apologise through national media within 10 days to address the “negative impact” of his writing.Qiu is known as "Labixiaoqiu" online and has more than 2.5 million followers on Chinese social media. He was accused of publishing false information in a Weibo post on 19 February about four Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with the Indian military back in the...
Technologypetri.com

Microsoft’s Making it Easier to Use Teams to Stream to YouTube or Twitch

While it may not be the most headline-grabbing feature, Teams has proven to be a reliable video communication tool that is used by millions of people every single day. This makes it good for internal communication and collaboration, but when it comes to using Teams to broadcast content, it is not the optimal tool – yet.