Lowndes County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lowndes; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Airbase Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farm land is flooded.

alerts.weather.gov
