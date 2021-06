EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Gwen Berry raised her fist, then thumped it against her chest two times and set off on her quest for an even bigger stage to spread her message. The hammer thrower, who forced the U.S. Olympic world into an uncomfortable conversation about raised fists, kneeling and other demonstrations at the games, finished sixth in qualifying at track and field trials Thursday. She'll be in the final Saturday competing for one of three tickets to Tokyo.