Morning Briefing: Scathing report on juvenile justice system; School funding fight heads to court; Wawa, 2SP team up for summer beer

Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. Hot and hazy in the summertime. Expect sun mixed with clouds as we approach a high of 90 degrees today. A state budget that dumps billions in federal coronavirus money into savings, boosts spending on education and provides aid to nursing homes easily passed the Legislature Friday night. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said he plans to sign it next week. Supporters described it as a sensible approach that targets spending increases while setting aside a large contingency reserve for when federal stimulus ends in the coming years, but Democratic opponents decried what they saw as a missed opportunity to make significant economic and educational progress. “It is not the kind of practice we should do, to keep squirrelling away money while we go begging to get things done,” said Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, who nonetheless supported the $39.8 billion general fund budget plan.