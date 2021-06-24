Multi-story building partially collapses near Miami Beach, authorities say
(MIAMI) — A multi-story building partially collapsed in Florida’s Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, authorities said. The building, which appears to be residential, is located in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach. Multiple police and fire departments from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.www.illinoisnewsnow.com