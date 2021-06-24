Bucket list: 100 fun things to do in Sarasota County including restaurants, bars, beaches and more!

The Sarasota County Centennial 2021 is July 1. And we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than by sharing our favorite things to do – all 100 of ’em!. The bucket list includes everything from tourist attractions to hidden treasures. You’ll find activities in the cities of Sarasota, North Port and Venice, as well as places to visit in beloved communities such as Longboat Key, Siesta Key, Osprey and Nokomis.