Vodafone confirms European datacentres will be powered by 100% green energy by July 2021
Vodafone has confirmed that its datacentres, along with its entire European operations, will be exclusively powered by renewable electricity sources from 1 July 2021. This means 100% of the grid electricity that Vodafone consumes to power its European operations will be sourced from wind, solar or hydropower providers, with which the firm either has direct power purchase agreements or has agreed renewable energy certificates or tariffs.www.computerweekly.com