Vodafone confirms European datacentres will be powered by 100% green energy by July 2021

Primetals Technologies Ltd. (London, U.K.) has announced that its the Hydrogen-based fine-ore reduction (HYFOR) pilot plant developed was commissioned at the voestalpine site in Donawitz, Austria. First tests were successful. Testing with various iron ore concentrates will continue to collect a sound data basis. Use of 100% Hydrogen as reduction agent reduces the CO2 footprint close to zero. The HYFOR pilot plant employs the world´s first direct reduction process for iron ore fines concentrates from ore beneficiation, not requiring any agglomeration like sintering or pelletizing. This reduces CAPEX and OPEX costs. HYFOR represents the only process worldwide capable of processing iron ore concentrate fines with 100% particle sizes smaller than 0.15 mm, and a wide variety of ores, e.g. hematite and magnetite, supplied by different customers of Primetals Technologies worldwide. The direct reduction plant will come in a modular design, allowing for a tailor-made scaling for customers for all sizes of steel plants.