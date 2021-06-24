Page, Brent Clark

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBrent Clark Page, 63, of Logan, Utah passed away June 21, 2021. He was born August 1, 1957 in Ogden, Utah to Garth Clark Page and Cleo Harris Page. He was their second child of 5, and the only boy. Brent earned an Eagle Scout Award. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the California Ventura Mission. Brent graduated from the University of Utah. He then married Wendy Anne Bishop in the Salt Lake Temple. In his life he had two cares: first, investments and mutual funds, and second, life insurance. Brent is survived by his four sisters: Beverly Jean Johnson (Randy), LuaraLee Clark, LaDawn Page, Valerie Babcoock (Chad). Brent has several nieces and nephews that he adored. Services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 with a viewing at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, from 11am to Noon, and Graveside services beginning at 12:30pm in the Logan City Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Intermountain Medical Care Centers, Brent's physicians, and the staff at the Sunshine Terrace Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.

