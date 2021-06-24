Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

EFL releases ‘interchangeable fixture list’ for Derby and Wycombe

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek1st_0adt8Zjr00
The EFL has announced an 'interchangeable fixture list' for Derby and Wycombe (PA Wire)

The EFL has released two fixture lists after Derby were fined £100,000 and warned about their future conduct for accounting irregularities.

The Rams face the possible threat of being relegated to League One – and taking on Wycombe’s fixture list – after an independent disciplinary commission ordered the fine to be paid to the EFL, while the club must file restated accounts for the financial years ending June 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The original charge was lodged almost 18 months ago. Sky Bet Championship Derby were then cleared of breaching the League’s financial rules, although the EFL won its appeal against that decision in May.

The EFL said it was releasing the interchangeable list – in case any appeal against the verdict led to Derby being handed a retrospective points deduction which could relegate them to League One and reinstate Wycombe as a Championship club.

The EFL said: “The EFL can confirm that it has developed an interchangeable fixture list for Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers, while the disciplinary process is finalised.”

The Rams said on their official website: “Please note that these fixtures are subject to change and at this stage the fixture list is regarded as a DRAFT.”

A further statement from Derby read: “The Club disputes that a points deduction at any time is appropriate, and disputes that it is lawful for the EFL to seek to impose one retrospectively, altering the final league placings after the season has already finished.

“The club looks forward to competing in the Championship in the 2021/22 season. It shall not comment further until after publication of the full written reasons of the Disciplinary Commission.”

Wayne Rooney’s team, who survived on the final day of the season, are currently due to start with a home game against Huddersfield.

Wycombe, who finished third from bottom in the Championship and have a League One opener at home to Accrington, also stated on their website that the EFL had developed another fixture list.

Meanwhile, Slavisa Jokanovic starts his quest to return Sheffield United to the Premier League with a home match against Birmingham.

The 52-year-old – who has previously led Watford and Fulham out of English football’s second tier – was in May appointed manager of the Blades, who finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

And Thursday’s release of the 2021-22 Sky Bet Championship fixtures revealed testing away matches at Swansea and West Brom for Jokanovic’s team after their opener at home to Lee Bowyer’s Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbMV2_0adt8Zjr00
Sky Bet Championship fixture difficulty 2021-22

The Baggies, also relegated from the top flight, start with a trip to Bournemouth, before a home game against Luton.

Fulham, whose Premier League return lasted just one season, open against Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage, before away games at Huddersfield and Millwall.

Elsewhere on the opening day of EFL action, currently scheduled for Saturday, August 7, beaten play-off finalists Swansea start at Blackburn and there is a London derby with QPR hosting Millwall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqztE_0adt8Zjr00
Blackpool v Lincoln City – Sky Bet League One – Playoff – Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

The three teams promoted from League One all start away from home. Champions Hull are at Preston, Peterborough travel to Luton and play-off final winners Blackpool face Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The other opening-day matches see Cardiff at home to Barnsley, Coventry host Nottingham Forest and Reading travel to Stoke.

In League One, Sheffield Wednesday start with a trip to Charlton, while the other team relegated from the Championship, Rotherham, open at home to Plymouth.

Sunderland’s fourth successive season in the third tier starts with a home game against Wigan, who did the double over them last season, with Lincoln – beaten in the play-off final by Blackpool – at Gillingham on the opening day.

Newly-promoted Bolton are at home to MK Dons, Cambridge host Oxford, Cheltenham are at Crewe and Morecambe start at Ipswich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlWPe_0adt8Zjr00
Morecambe v Newport County – Sky Bet League Two – Playoff – Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Doncaster are at home to AFC Wimbledon, Portsmouth start at Fleetwood and Burton travel to Shrewsbury in the other League One openers.

In League Two, new boys Sutton start at Forest Green, before Salford provide the south London team’s first home opposition at Gander Green Lane the following weekend.

Hartlepool, promoted at Torquay’s expense thanks to a thrilling play-off final victory at Ashton Gate on Sunday, start at home to Crawley, before away matches at Barrow and Sutton.

Joey Barton and Bristol Rovers open at Mansfield, Northampton host Port Vale, Rochdale are at Harrogate and Swindon travel to Scunthorpe.

The other League Two openers see Derek Adams’ Bradford and beaten play-off finalists Newport at Exeter and Oldham respectively, while Carlisle host Colchester, Salford take on Leyton Orient, Stevenage face Barrow and Walsall travel to Tranmere.

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#Fulham#Bournemouth#Efl#League One#The Premier League#Watford#Blades#Middlesbrough#Craven Cottage#Millwall#Swansea#Blackburn#Qpr#Champions Hull#Preston#Championship#Sunderland#Oxford#Afc Wimbledon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fulham F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportschatsports.com

2021/22 Fixtures Released Next Week

Fixtures for the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season will be released a week today, Thursday 24th June, at 9am. The opening round of matches will take place over the weekend of 7th-8th August, with the season concluding on the weekend of 7th-8th May. Carabao Cup first round ties will be...
Premier League90min.com

2021/22 Premier League fixtures - the complete list

Reigning champions Manchester City will kick off their Premier League title defence away at Tottenham on the first gameweek of the 2021/22 season. Manchester United host Leeds on the opening day, while newly promoted Brentford are home to Arsenal in their first ever Premier League fixture. European champions Chelsea play...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ready to deal in Carson after Derby release

Manchester City are ready to hand a contract to veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson. The Manchester Evening News says City are set to snap up Carson on a free transfer after the goalkeeper was released by Derby County. Carson, 35, has spent the last two years on loan at the Etihad...
SportsTelegraph

Scotland Euro 2020 squad, fixtures list and latest team news

A year on from when it was originally due to take place, the European Championships finally started on June 11. After qualifying for their first major tournament in two decades, Scotland have been handed a tough draw in the tournament proper - they are in Group D alongside England, Croatia and the Czech Republic and will face a tough task to qualify from the group stage.
Premier Leaguemanutd.com

10 things we spotted in United's fixture list

Manchester United's 2021/22 Premier League fixtures deserve closer scrutiny so we have highlighted some particular games to look forward to... — SOUTH COAST TRIP IN AUGUST. After the opener with Leeds United, a first away game at Southampton will bring back some memories. We opened the 1987/88 campaign with a 2-2 draw at The Dell, the Saints' old ground, with Norman Whiteside scoring both goals. Fans may also recall our first-ever win in the Premier League came early in the successful 1992/93 term when Dion Dublin grabbed a late winner on the south coast.
SportsSkySports

Scottish Premiership fixtures to be released at 9am on Tuesday

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership fixtures will be released at 9am on Tuesday ahead of what promises to be another fascinating campaign in Scotland. Rangers completed an invincible season last term as they secured their 55th top-flight title in style - Steven Gerrard will be hoping his side carry that form into the upcoming campaign which is set to get under way across all four divisions on July 31.
Premier LeagueSporting News

Premier League fixtures 2021-22: Opening weekend, derbies & key dates in the English top flight

The 2021-22 Premier League season will get underway on August 14, with reigning champions Manchester City opening the defence of their title away at Tottenham. Elsewhere in the first round of fixtures, Arsenal and European champions Chelsea will both take in London derby dates, with the former travelling to Premier League new boys Brentford and the latter hosting Crystal Palace.
Soccerayradvertiser.com

Ayr United: Ayrshire derby opening fixture for next season

Ayr United will begin their 2021/22 cinch Championship season with an away trip to Rugby Park to face old foes Kilmarnock. The match will take place on Saturday, July 31, with the championship season being moved forward. This will be The Honest Men's first Ayrshire derby since 2017, when Andy...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Liverpool’s 2021-22 Fixture List Revealed

The Premier League have announced the full slate of 2021-22 fixtures, and Liverpool now know that they will play the other 19 English top flight sides twice each. Home and away. For a 38-game league schedule. Try not to act surprised. Still, despite that the sum of it all may...