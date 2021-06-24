Cancel
Milaca, MN

Milaca woman sues sheriff over right to bear arms

By Jeff Hage
hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

A Milaca woman is among three young adults who have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota’s minimum age to carry a gun is unconstitutional. Kristin Worth, 18, of Milaca, is joined by Austin Dye, 19, of Washington County, and Axel Anderson, 18, of Douglas County, in suing Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge, Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, and Douglas County Sheriff Troy Wolbersen. The sheriffs that are party to the lawsuit are the sheriffs of the counties that Worth, Dye, and Anderson reside and where they cannot be granted permits to legally carry a gun. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation, and Firearms Policy Coalition Inc., are also plaintiffs in the case.

www.hometownsource.com
