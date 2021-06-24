Horoscopes June 24, 2021: Minka Kelly, self-improvement projects will lift your spirits
CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Minka Kelly, 41; Mindy Kaling, 42; Sherry Stringfield, 54; Jeff Beck, 77. Happy Birthday: Take on challenges, and apply intelligence and creativity. You’ll zigzag your way to victory throughout the year. Making a grand presentation out of everything you do will add a positive flavor that appeals to upbeat individuals. Aim to please, but not at the expense of what you are trying to achieve. Self-improvement projects will lift your spirits. Your numbers are 9, 16, 25, 29, 32, 38, 43.www.orovillemr.com