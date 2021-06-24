Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Horoscopes June 24, 2021: Minka Kelly, self-improvement projects will lift your spirits

By Eugenia Last
Oroville Mercury-Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Minka Kelly, 41; Mindy Kaling, 42; Sherry Stringfield, 54; Jeff Beck, 77. Happy Birthday: Take on challenges, and apply intelligence and creativity. You’ll zigzag your way to victory throughout the year. Making a grand presentation out of everything you do will add a positive flavor that appeals to upbeat individuals. Aim to please, but not at the expense of what you are trying to achieve. Self-improvement projects will lift your spirits. Your numbers are 9, 16, 25, 29, 32, 38, 43.

www.orovillemr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Minka Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscopes#Self Improvement#Linkedin#Aries#Eugenialast Com#Twitter Facebook Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrities
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for June 17, 2021: Scorpio, hold off on home-based project; Pisces, read the fine print

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Marie Avgeropoulos was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on this day in 1986. This birthday star played Octavia Blake on TV’s “The 100” from 2014 to 2020. She has also appeared on episodes of “Cult,” “90210” and “Fringe.” On the big screen, Avgeropoulos’ film work includes roles in “Jiu Jitsu,” “A Remarkable Life” and “Tracers.” She will next appear with Susan Sarandon in the upcoming drama “Butterfly in the Typewriter.”
Lifestylethesaxon.org

Your personality according to your horoscope

Horoscope: Your personality according to your zodiac sign. The elements of the signs of the zodiac son: water, air, earth and fire. In relation to the four elements, the twelve signs of the zodiac, which represent original and own energies. These elements represent the personality traits of each of the signs and how they interact with their environment and the other signs of the zodiac. All of us, at the same time, bond in some way with the four elements, but there is always one that exerts more influence on us.
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 21 to 27 June

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Summer Solstice gives you an energy pulse which lights up your entire system and the Full Moon activating pole position in your chart on Thursday asks you to go that extra mile for your goals and ambitions. This is a crunch time for deciding what is worth pursuing and what to leave behind.
LifestylePosted by
@wearemitu

Your FIERCE Cancer Season Horoscope June 21st — July 22nd

Caught yourself overthinking much recently? That’s a direct influence of Gemini season. Now that we’re transiting out of Gemini’s incessant logical thinking we find ourselves navigating the realms of our emotions by way of Cancer season. Cancer season asks us to act from our heart space and express empathy. You...
CelebritiesWillits News

Horoscopes June 22, 2021: Meryl Streep, follow your heart

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Donald Faison, 47; Cyndi Lauper, 68; Graham Greene, 69; Meryl Streep, 72. Happy Birthday: Expand your mind, check out the possibilities and explore how you can use your skills in new ways that will bring in extra cash and make you feel passionate about your long-term plans. It’s OK to be different and to strive for something because it inspires you. Follow your heart and put in the work necessary to make your dreams come true. Your numbers are 6, 14, 24, 26, 33, 37, 48.
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For June 24: Checkout What Your Stars Say Today

On Monday (June 21), the summer solstice marked the beginning of the month of June. On Tuesday, Mercury’s retrograde period completed, bringing in the Cancer season. On the day the Mercury retrograde ends, though, patience will go a huge way. On June 21 at 9:57 a.m., Venus aligned with Neptune, giving tranquility and a tiny mending to all connections. From now on, things will appear to flow smoothly, and innovation will emerge naturally.
Lifestylegreensboro.com

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): While it’s possible that a self-sacrificing act will help a relationship, it benefits you to consider the opposite tactic as well. You’ll be surprised at the improvements that come from answering the question, “What’s in it for me?”. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Ultimately, the mother of...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for June 15, 2021: Happy birthday Courteney Cox; Capricorn, your skills are in demand

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Courteney Cox was born in Birmingham, Ala., on this day in 1964. This birthday star portrayed Jules Cobb on “Cougar Town” and Monica on the classic sitcom “Friends.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Modern Family,” “Shameless” and “Drunk History.” On the big screen, Cox played Gale Weathers in the popular “Scream” franchise, and she had roles in “Mothers and Daughters” and “3000 Miles to Graceland.”
LifestyleWinston-Salem Journal

Horoscope: Sunday June 20

Your birthday June 20: Focus on your objective, and dismiss those who try to lead you astray. Keep life simple and projects doable. Let go of negativity and situations that don’t offer healthy lifestyles or chances to make progress. Call the shots instead of letting someone dictate what you can and cannot do.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes June 19, 2021: Macklemore, take control of your happiness

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Macklemore, 38; Zoe Saldana, 43; Paula Abdul, 59; Phylicia Rashad, 73. Happy Birthday: Pay closer attention to the people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your happiness, and make room and time to explore what interests you. Use your intellect to navigate your way through situations that require insight and understanding. Turn this into a productive and eventful year that encourages good health, prosperity and better relationships with loved ones. Your numbers are 4, 13, 17, 23, 32, 36, 48.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes June 23, 2021: Frances McDormand, know your capabilities and skills

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Melissa Rauch, 41; Jason Mraz, 44; Frances McDormand, 64; Randy Jackson, 65. Happy Birthday: Set financial, physical and emotional limits to protect against excess. Have a goal in mind and a reasonable time frame designated to finish what you start. Success is dependent on preparation, organization and living within your means. Use your intelligence wisely, and don’t overextend yourself in any way, shape or form. Know your capabilities and skills; you will excel. Your numbers are 9, 16, 23, 25, 31, 36, 45.
CelebritiesOroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes June 27, 2021: Ed Westwick, a new set of rules and guidelines will help you make the most of each day

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ed Westwick, 34; Roshawn Franklin, 39; Pascale Bussieres, 53; J.J. Abrams, 55. Happy Birthday: Pay attention, put your possessions and cash in a safe place, and be open to learning something new and exciting. A lifestyle change that suits what’s trending will help you sort through what you can get rid of and what you need in the future. A new set of rules and guidelines will help you make the most of each day. Your numbers are 2, 9, 21, 26, 34, 39, 46.
LifestyleArkansas Online

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll form your life around what's important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Breath is wasted in trying...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Jupiter Retrograde Is All About Growth—Here’s the Best Self-Improvement Project for Each Zodiac Sign

Cosmically, we are about to be smack-dab in the middle of a veritable retrograde pile-on, with not one, not two, but five planets stationing in apparent backspins from our perspective here on Earth. The latest to join the list is Jupiter retrograde, which spans from June 20 to October 18. Though it may bring a subtler energy shift than feisty Mercury does with its retrograde journeys, we’ll certainly still feel the effects of the Jupiter retrograde of 2021, and they’ll mostly be tied to pursuits of our larger passions and goals.
Lifestyleastrology.com

Your Weekly Tarot Reading for June 28 to July 4, 2021: Moving Into a New Energy!

We are shifting into a new energy, and your weekly Tarot reading for June 28 encourages you to seek a fresh perspective. How can you see your world differently? Try to focus on the positive over the negative! Ask trusted friends and colleagues for their points of view in order to see something you might have previously missed, or simply take a break in order to see everything more clearly and refreshed. Being able to view our current situations from a new angle will help us all move forward with our goals, make better-informed decisions, and take on the week’s challenges with confidence.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

July horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.
Lifestylecreators.com

Instructions for Venus in Leo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll form your life around what's important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Breath is wasted in trying...
Lifestylethecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of June 28

At the very start of the week—early in the morning on Sunday the 27th—Venus enters dramatic and confident Leo. Venus is best known as the planet of romance, but it rules over love of all kinds. And while it’s in Leo, you may find yourself gravitating toward love that’s not subtle or self-effacing, but that is instead loud, magnificent, brightly colored. Venus in Leo offers the confidence you need not only to feel big feelings, but to express them, too. During this time, the more generous you are with your attention, admiration, and praise, the more your relationships will bloom and flourish.