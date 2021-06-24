Cancel
Sarasota, FL

Looking for fun events? Top 5 things to do this weekend in Sarasota-Manatee: June 25-27

Herald Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormerly known as the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival, Suncoast Summer Fest features a whole bunch of fun events this weekend including the Boats on the Block Downtown Block Party from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and then the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday. The block party is in downtown Sarasota and then the two days of Powerboat and AquaX races take place off Lido Beach, where the VIP Hospitality tent ($200) will also be located. Plus, the Van Wezel pits fan zone is open to the public. Info: suncoastsummerfest.org.

