Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Legacy systems harder to maintain due to skills shortage

By Ian Barker
Beta News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study from IT services provider Advanced shows 89 percent of large enterprises worldwide are worried they won't have access to the right IT talent to maintain and manage their legacy systems. But the skill to modernize these systems are also scarce. Almost two-fifths (37 percent) of senior professionals...

betanews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced#Cloud#The State Of New Jersey#Cobol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
NFLhelpnetsecurity.com

How IoT is keeping businesses connected in an expanding network

IoT is advancing the technical lives of millions, with the network of connected devices becoming more populated with each passing year. From toothbrushes to toasters, IoT has reached new heights in terms of consumer devices. Look past these however, and it is clear that IoT is indeed a serious proposition for enterprises and an essential ingredient for successful business transformation.
TechnologyCIO

Hyperconvergence, the hybrid cloud, and your data center

Your data center is at the heart of your business. However, as businesses become increasingly dynamic and distributed, and as server virtualization continues to surge, the technology that powers data centers requires increased agility and scalability. Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is one key to making your business more flexible and more able to meet the demands of the cloud.
TechnologyComputerworld

3 Strategies to Accelerate Business Transformation

As your company transforms, your ecosystem of customers, partners, employees, applications, and data are coming together using the Internet as connective tissue. In this scenario, security must be delivered through the cloud, close to your business ecosystem, using the principles of zero trust to make the cloud safe. This eBook...
MarketsInfoworld

Survey Report: The State of the Hybrid Cloud

The public cloud IaaS and PaaS market was worth $84.8 billion in 2019, and this combined market is anticipated to grow at 27% CAGR over the next five years, according to IDC. Within the context of this heavy push into the cloud, Virtana commissioned a survey to better understand organizations’ multicloud deployment, experience, and success.
TechnologyCIO

Lumen IP VPN Dynamic Connections

Dynamic connectivity is an imperative pillar of IT Agility. Enterprises must be able to securely connect and manage geographically distributed applications and data in a rapidly changing environment. In this video webcast you’ll learn how Lumen IP VPN Dynamic Connections enhance application performance while alleviating traditional installation pain points.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Pandemic Spurs Companies to Implement Master Data Management Solutions

Stibo Systems, a global leader in Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, reports to have experienced the pandemic as a business accelerator. “In the course of the pandemic, more and more companies have realized the importance of organized and accurate master data for setting up business and sales processes online in a professional manner. Thus, they have invested heavily in MDM,” says Jesper Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. He points out that the growing demand for the company’s MDM solutions has been sourced by all industries: “Retailers, distributors and CPG companies have reacted to the shift in business from physical to online, and manufacturers have been eager to digitalize their businesses to work seamlessly with vendors, suppliers, their customers and third parties. In addition, we have benefited from another disruptive process: Companies in the UK need to speed up their digital transformation to stay competitive due to Brexit.”
Technologycybersecdn.com

How do I select a big data solution for my business?

Since big data consists of structured and unstructured data which is constantly growing in size, common software doesn’t have the ability to process and manage it. That’s why choosing the right big data solution is essential to make a data-driven organization function safely and thrive. To select a suitable big...
Technologyaithority.com

Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN) Empowers Modern Work With OpenText Solutions For SAP

Infrastructure financing corporation digitizes their contract process and reduces the time to contract from six months to five days. OpenText announced Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional (FDN), an infrastructure financing corporation in Colombia, is leveraging OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® Solutions to help dramatically accelerate contracting and invoicing processes, while also improving risk management, compliance, and operational efficiency.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 10 more ways DevOps can help

Digital transformation today is intertwined with processes and tools that foster speed, agility, flexibility, and experimentation. “The goal of digital transformation is to evolve a business to compete in a digital landscape,” says Helen Beal, chief ambassador for DevOps Institute. “This necessitates becoming a technology- or software-led business.”. That’s why...
Softwarecioreview.com

Why Implementation of CAFM Solution is Beneficial

S with numerous features to keep better track of the facility's operations and assets. FREMONT, CA: CAFM stands for Computer-Aided Facility Management, a type of facility managed software design that automates and optimizes daily property activities such as inspections, maintenance, tenant relations, subcontractor management, and compliance tracking. CAFM has the...
Softwareaithority.com

IBM Brings AI-Powered Automation Software To Networking To Help Simplify Broad Adoption Of 5G

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is designed to help communications service providers improve networking and deliver new services in days, rather than months. IBM announced new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to help deliver on the promise of 5G, including zero-touch operations, reduced costs and the rapid delivery of innovative services to customers. Using IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, CSPs can use AI-powered automation to stand up and manage networks quickly, in a wide range of environments, and is engineered to scale new services in days, rather than months.
Computerscisco.com

Extending Zero Trust Security to Industrial Networks

Recent cyber attacks on industrial organizations and critical infrastructures have made it clear: operational and IT networks are inseparably linked. With digitization, data needs to seamlessly flow between enterprise IT and industrial OT networks for the business to function. This tighter integration between IT, OT, and Cloud domains has increased the attack surface of both – the industrial and the enterprise networks.
Santa Clara, CAZDNet

Hitachi Vantara acquires data governance player Io-Tahoe

Santa Clara, CA-based Hitachi Vantara, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Global, announced on June 23rd that it had acquired data governance player Io-Tahoe, based in New York. Io-Tahoe had been a unit of Centrica, a UK-based energy services company operating under brands including British Gas and Centrica Hive. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Io-Tahoe platform's capabilities will become part of Hitachi's Lumada DataOps portfolio.
Businessaithority.com

Evergreen Services Group To Enter MSSP Market With Agreement To Acquire VirtualArmour

Evergreen Services Group, a family of leading managed IT services companies, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the operating assets of VirtualArmour, a leading global managed security services provider (MSSP). The transaction is expected to close later in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2021, at which time the company will continue to operate independently under its existing leadership team led by CEO Russ Armbrust.
Public HealthBeta News

How the pandemic has impacted communication service providers across different vertical markets

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on countries around the world and, even with the successful vaccination roll out, regions are still moving in and out of lockdowns. Containment measures have, as you would expect, caused a substantial drop in business activity across Europe, especially in contact-intensive sectors. Economic growth is expected to pick up throughout 2021 as vaccines become more widely distributed. However, communication service providers have seen a significant surge in demand because of the pandemic. Overnight they saw demand spike as organizations moved to a distributed workforce.
Small BusinessCIO

The Starting Point for Business Transformations: Start Small and Win Over Stakeholders and Customers Alike

According to a global survey conducted by KPMG, more than half (67 percent) of businesses have accelerated their digital transformation strategy as a direct result of events over the past 18 months. As noted within a report on the survey: “The pandemic has focused minds on employees’ wellbeing and values. An exceptional customer experience can only be delivered by people who believe in their organization's purpose, and who feel prized by management and customers.”
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Adaptive Security Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Rapid7

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Adaptive Security Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Adaptive Security market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Adaptive Security Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
TechnologyThrive Global

Jason Girzadas: “Utilize cloud and machine learning to enhance customer experience”

…Creating a culture of innovation is crucial to an organization’s digital transformation efforts, and it all centers on a mindset shift that the future of business has to be siloless. I see there being three initial steps. The first is having strong leadership that encourages employees to speak up and incentivize smart risk-taking. Organizations should also be willing and able to work across functions and break down traditional business silos to encourage learning and sharing across functions. Lastly, a culture of innovation requires a culture of experimentation, in which employees are encouraged to challenge and improve upon best practices.