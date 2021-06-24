Cancel
For the People Act deserves support

By Marian Broida St Peter
The Free Press
 4 days ago

Voting is the main way we Americans participate in our democracy. The “one person, one vote” principle is enshrined in our history. But certain legislators, for partisan reasons, are choosing to make it harder for many people to vote. Working parents need flexible hours and ways to vote so they don’t have to choose between picking up a child at daycare and casting their ballot.

ElectionsConcord Monitor

Letter: Sununu is not pro-choice

The time is now to call Chris Sununu on using political doublespeak to try to appear moderate while doing next to nothing to stop state legislative measures that are anything but. The extremist measures already include suppressing the vote and free speech, and draining funding of public schools to pay for religious-based private schools. Now, he is faced with language in the budget bill, slipped in by Republican state legislators, to restrict a woman’s right to make her own medical choices about abortion. Calling himself pro-choice does not make it so.
Boston, MAjewishboston.com

“For the People” – The Sacred Act of Voting

When I was growing up, voting was a sacred act. Schools were closed for the day. My mother made a special dinner, ready to be served the minute my dad returned from the office. We would eat quickly, go downstairs to meet my grandparents, and then take out the car for a short drive to the polling place in our local high school, where we were bound to meet a bevy of neighbors as we waited in line. And then came the moment when I was allowed to go into the voting booth with my mom and draw the heavy dark curtain so we could press the little levers and seal the deal with a push of the big handle that opened the curtain with a whoosh.
U.S. Politicstucson.com

Letter: For the people act

Re: the June 23 article "GOP filibuster halts voting bill." On June 22,2021 A GOP filibuster halts the people act that restores the right to vote. The GOP is at it again to deny free and fair elections and the right to vote without interference. Amendments to the constitution covering the right to vote are 14, 15, 19, 24, and 26. As stated in these amendments "CONGRESS SHALL HAVE THE POWER TO ENFORCE THESE ARTICLES BY LEGISLATION THESE RIGHT CANNOT BE DENIED OR ABRIDGED BY THE UNITED STATES OR AND STATE". the Democrats in congress were right to summit legislation called the 'for the people act' since states were denying the right to vote by various means. The GOP claims that the act was a takeover or state rights in elections. The Democrats were correct with this bill to preserve the right to vote and defend democracy. The GOP real concern is that this bill cost them elections.
Congress & Courtsthegazette.com

Demand passage of the ‘For the People Act’

We are at a pivotal crossroads in our country. We all want and deserve the freedom to vote in a transparent process we trust so we can elect leaders who will deliver for us by creating living wage jobs and providing health care for all. Yet we have Republican senators who blocked an investigation into a deadly attack on our Capitol and who are trying to use the same loophole to block legislation that the majority of Americans across the political spectrum have demanded to protect: our freedom to vote.
U.S. Politicsnny360.com

For the People Act will improve democracy

The For the People Act is going to make our society way better than it was in the past. This is the main reason we need it to pass. One way this is going to occur is that the For the People Act will create automatic voter registration. I know this already happens in 18 states; but with the For the People Act, this will happen in all states on Election Day and will allow the people to have more of a change in their democracy. Another thing that is huge with the For the People act is that it will make Election Day a national holiday so folks who have work and school actually can vote at the polls anytime during the day in your state.
Congress & CourtsWAND TV

For the People Act filibustered

WASHINGTON (WAND) - Senate Republicans voted in unity Tuesday to block a Democratic voting bill that would have imposed sweeping changes to election laws, including a new campaign finance provision, a ban on gerrymandering and mandating extensive early and absentee voting. The 50-50 vote on the procedural motion was short...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Senate vote looms on "For the People Act"

The Senate will hold a vote on Tuesday on Democrats' major voting rights and election reform overhaul called the "For the People Act." Elizabeth Hira of the Brennan Center joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss why the bill is necessary to preserve American democracy.
Congress & CourtsBluefield Daily Telegraph

For the People Act would greatly benefit everyday Americans

The For The People Act (HR1/S1) would greatly benefit everyday Americans by reforming our political system. From helping people have easier access to the ballot box to reshaping our campaign finance system against corporate interests, it would be a lifeline for our democracy. With this in mind, there are many detractors who are critical against portions of this bill.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Letter to the Editor: In support of the VOTES Act

We should make permanent several of the highly successful election protection measures introduced during the pandemic, including expansions to vote-by-mail and early in-person voting. While these measures are necessary, they won’t be sufficient to remove long standing barriers to ballot access that predate the pandemic. During the 2020 election, a...
Congress & CourtsPost-Bulletin

Letter: For the People Act would put end to gerrymandering

In the year 2021, one of the most corrupt practices politicians use to grab power continues to thrive: gerrymandering. In our country, both democrats and republicans can (and often do) draw their own voting districts to manipulate the results of elections. While in Minnesota, we are luckily less affected by gerrymandering, we need to ensure this corrupt practice is prevented in our nation as a whole. Our neighbors in Wisconsin, for example, suffer from an intentional redistricting in 2011 that will give one party unfair control of the state for decades. In many other states, politicians continue to draw awkward and squiggled districts so their party will continue to get reelected. Try Googling “gerrymandering in Maryland” and the absurd shapes of the congressional districts will show you how big of a problem gerrymandering is!
Broadalbin, NYLeader-Herald

VanGenderen, Scribner deserve voters’ support

You have probably noticed signs for Republican candidates VanGenderen and Scribner paired together around Broadalbin. Both are running for very important fiscal management positions, one in Broadalbin, one countywide. Bruce VanGenderen is running for the supervisor position I have proudly held for the past 3-1/2 years. Due to health issues...
Durango, CODurango Herald

We need the ‘For the People Act’

The House is about to vote in support of HR1, the For the People Act, then it moves on to the Senate. This bill is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen our democracy and fair representation. It puts more power in the hands of everyday people by strengthening our voting rights, modernizing voter registration systems, improving election laws, making campaign contributions more transparent and curbing partisan gerrymandering.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Oswego County Today

Jack Joannides: For The People Act

The For The People Act is going to create our society way better than it has in the past. This is the main reason that we need it to pass. One way that this is going to occur, is that The For The People act will create automatic voter registration. I know this already happens in 18 states, but with the For The People Act this will happen in all states on election day, and will allow the people to have more of a change in their democracy. Another thing that is HUGE on For The People act is that it will make Election day a national holiday so the folks that have work, and school actually can vote at the polls anytime during the day in your state. But the main issue that you all are mostly facing is redistricting due to gerrymanders. When and if the For The People Act is passed it will eliminate gerrymandering entirely. But the bigger issue is the money. The FOr The People Act will take significant steps to stop secret campaign donations of 10,000 or more to disclose themselves, and we can see where the money is going.
Congress & Courtsaltoday.com

Wes Allen: For the People Act should be rejected

For months, we have been inundated with stories of a federal proposal named by the Democrat Party as the “For the People Act.” Upon closer examination of this mammoth piece of legislation, it should be renamed the “From the People Act” because this legislation clearly seeks to take the election process out of the hands of the American people. As a former Probate Judge, I see this for what it is – a federal attempt to take over our elections in violation of the United States Constitution.
Congress & CourtsWRGB

Virtual town hall spotlights the For the People Act

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Almost 65 organizations throughout the state will hold a virtual town hall with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and over 1,000 New Yorkers to discuss the For the People Act. Senator Schumer, who has championed the legislation, and said "failure is not an option," has...
Religionmy40.tv

NC faith leaders call for support of Equality Act

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 140 North Carolina faith leaders are calling on the state’s senators to support the passage of the Equality Act. The federal legislation would expand federal civil rights law to ban LGBTQ and gender identity discrimination in public accommodations. On Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General...
Congress & Courtsrealclearpolicy.com

Looking Beyond the 'For The People' Act

In the beginning of June, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he opposed the “For the People Act of 2021” (S.1). Manchin also reaffirmed his support for keeping the filibuster. Manchin’s opposition to S.1 largely tables the bill for now. Liberal voting rights advocates have also pushed for another bill known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. In May, Manchin endorsed a more ambitious version of that bill. This article looks at how the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act contrasts from S.1 and the political impact of these differences.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Granite Status: In the ashes of the For the People Act

THE DEMISE ALONG party lines of the expansive voting bill known as the “For the People Act” was mourned by New Hampshire’s all-Democratic delegation Wednesday. The bill would have standardized many voting procedures across the country and undone some of the voting bills that have passed in other states this year.