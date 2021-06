Three seasons ago, Mason Mount was an 18-year-old attacking midfielder making his first domestic loan move to Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the Championship. The youngster had ambitions of one day breaking through into the Chelsea first team, but was always told he would benefit most from a move away from SW6. He refused. Mount’s stubbornness and belief in himself ended up paying off. The 22-year-old is now the Blues’ reigning Player of the Season and a Champions League winner. The Portsmouth native has risen through the ranks of world football, catching the eye of many along the way, including the likes of Lionel Messi and Luka Modric.