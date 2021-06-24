Cancel
Public Safety

Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead hours after US extradition approval

By Sofia Wyciślik-Wilson
Beta News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn McAfee, founder of the eponymous antivirus company, has been found dead in his Spanish jail cell. He is thought to have died by suicide. His death last night came just hours after authorities in Spain approved his extradition to the US where he faced tax-related charges. The 75-year-old rose to fame because of his software company, later becoming notorious for his eccentric behavior and an allegation of murder.

John Mcafee
Public Safety
Spain
Public Safetypacificpundit.com

John McAfee “suicided” in Spain jail cell

Anti-virus software founder John McAfee was an outspoken, critic of the US government, and especially the Jeffrey Epstein sudden “suicide”. Now, all of a sudden, John McAfee has been found, dead of an apparent “suicide” in his Spanish jail cell, shortly before he was supposed to be extradited to the US. He spoke out a lot about the Clinton Crime Family.
Public Safetywhoismcafee.com

John McAfee left a suicide note in his pocket

John McAfee, left a suicide note, according to various insider sources. The writing was found in his trouser pocket but its content has not been revealed. The discovery of the note was credited to an anonymous source who was not authorized to speak about the investigation into his death, according to the Associated Press.
Public Safety100percentfedup.com

BREAKING: John McAfee Found Dead In Prison Cell After Spanish Court Approves Extradition To US…Only 8 Months Ago, He Warned: “Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine”

John McAfee, the founder of McAfee Anti-Virus software, has been in a Spanish prison for 7 months. Today, he was allegedly found dead in his jail cell. On multiple occasions, McAfee warned that he would not commit suicide or that if he was found dead. in his jail cell, it would be because he was “Epsteined.”
Public Safetynordot.app

McAfee founder found dead by suicide in Spanish jail

Madrid (AFP) - Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was found dead in his jail cell in Spain on Wednesday, officials said, shortly after a court approved his extradition to the United States where he was wanted for tax evasion. The 75-year-old was found dead in his cell in the Brians...
Public Safetycitizenfreepress.com

Mysterious McAfee Q message posted 30 minutes after his death…

One week later he was arrested in Barcelona and today he was found dead. The Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports McAfee, 75, died within hours of the extradition ruling. McAfee’s lawyer in Spain told Reuters that he hanged himself. El Mundo reported that the prison’s medical professionals attempted to resuscitate him. McAfee was being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalunya.
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

U.S. Woman Studying in Russia Found Dead After Texting 'I Hope I'm Not Being Abducted'

A U.S. woman studying in Russia was found dead after she told her mother in a concerning text message that she was in a car with a stranger. In a statement on Saturday, Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed that Catherine Serou, 34, had been found dead after she went missing on Tuesday. According to Russian news outlets, Serou moved to Russia from California three years ago and was studying law at Lobachevsky University in the city of Nizhny Novgorod at the time of her disappearance.
Public Safetyfrontpagedetectives.com

Tech mogul John McAfee found dead in jail cell hours after court ruled he should be returned to U.S. to face charges

A tech mogul was found dead in his Spanish jail cell, just houses after a court publicly ruled he should be returned to the U.S. to face fraud and money laundering charges. According to multiple reports, John McAfee, the man behind the anti-virus company, was found dead in his cell on June 23. Spanish officials say his death appears to be suicide.
Public SafetyThe Verge

John McAfee found dead in Barcelona prison, authorities say

John McAfee, founder of the company behind McAfee Antivirus, has been found dead according to reports from Reuters, El Mundo, El País, and others. He was being held in a Barcelona prison, and the Catalan Department of Justice has stated that his death was likely caused by suicide. Lawyers for McAfee confirmed his death to Reuters and The New York Times, with one saying it was “the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long.”
Public Safetyfullycrypto.com

John McAfee – Jailed, Broke, and Waiting

John McAfee, once the go-to guy for crypto pumping, has been in a Spanish jail for nine months awaiting an extradition hearing. McAfee’s case has been delayed following a foul up by Spanish authorities. McAfee claims he is broke, but he likely has millions hidden away in the darkest corners...