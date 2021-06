Two-time artistic gymnastics Olympian Sam Mikulak used downtime in 2020 to re-evaluate his approach to almost everything in his life. “I think this happened for a lot of people, but during COVID, you're quarantined. You have a lot of time to think and reflect,” Mikulak said in a recent exclusive interview with Olympics.com. “That’s when I first started questioning my identity and I started reading a lot, too. ‘What makes who you are?’ Because I realize being just a gymnast isn't the healthy way to go.