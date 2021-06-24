Cancel
Pearson, Jerald Dee "Jerry"

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerald Dee Pearson, also known as JP. Was born on April 17th 1960 on an Easter morning to Janet Davis and Frank Howard Pearson. He Passed away peacefully in his home on June 16th 2021. He grew up and lived in Fairview Idaho his entire life. He and his family spent many weekends in the mountains camping and fishing. He began hunting on his father's shoulders at the age of four. He followed in his father's footsteps and became a journeyman electrician, He made many life long friends while working in the trade. Jerry was a mountain man and a jokester, full of stories that would draw you in every time. No one could ever be sure how "tall" the tale was. He was the life of the party. He will be missed so dearly. He was taken too soon, but his memory and stories will always be cherished by all that knew him. He is survived by his parents Frank and Janet Pearson; children Jessica,( Michael) Vandygriff, Franklin ID, Kami Pearson, Preston ID, Courtney, (Kameron) Little, Lewiston , UT, Siblings; Wendy (Kenneth) Eck, Meridian, ID, Randy Pearson, Pocatello, ID, Debbie (Phil) Meyer, Beaverton, OR, Craig (Ruth) Henninger, Corvallis, OR, Grandchildren; Makiah Pierce, Kenidee and Austin Vandygriff, and Baby Little who will join us soon, many nieces and nephews, and all of his dear friends. Services will be held Friday June 25th 2021. There will be a brief graveside service at the Dayton Idaho Cemeter y (West Hwy. 36 Dayton, Idaho) at 11:00, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Preston ID Elks Lodge (1229 North 800 East, Preston, Idaho) at 12:30 pm. All are welcome as we say goodbye to this great man. There will be an open mike at the Elks Lodge and the family looks forward to hearing any stories you have to share. Memories and condolences may be shared at webbmortuary.com.

