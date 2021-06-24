Cancel
Bountiful, UT

Karren, Agnes Diane (Walker)

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBountiful, UT-Agnes Diane Karren, born on August 31, 1936, in Picton, Ontario, Canada, passed away on June 17, 2021, in Bountiful, Utah. Diane was born to James and Agnes Walker in Ontario, Canada. She married Sheral Velford Karren for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on September 6, 1963. They settled in Bountiful, where they lived for 54 years. Diane and Sheral have two children, Cheri Lyn Lachenmeier (Flint) and James Scott Karren (Sherri), and five grandchildren, Travis James, Taylor Scott, Jacob, Andrew Jeremy (Elisabeth), and Olivia Karren. Diane was a Registered Nurse and spent the beginning of her career in the ER and Neurosurgery before finding her true passion as a nurse in the Labor And Delivery department, helping bring children into the world. After more than 35 years as a nurse, Diane found a new passion in tutoring and teaching children and adults how to read. She was an avid reader and wanted others to love reading as much as she did. She also loved music and musicals and spent much of her time signing in choirs and attending musical theater shows. Diane was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving a mission to the Navajo Reservation in Arizona with Sheral. She also served as a teacher, ward music leader, ward choir director, relief society president, temple ordinance worker, and other callings. She is survived by her sister, two children, and four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandson. Funeral services and viewings will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 No. Main, Bountiful, Utah. Viewing times will be Friday, June 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 26. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.russonmortuary.com . In lieu of flowers, Diane and her family ask that you support her two favorite passions, reading, and music, by donating to the organizations below. Reach Out & Read - https://www.reachoutandread.org/ Centerpointe Legacy Theater - https://centerpointtheatre.org/ A live broadcast can be seen on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page.

