State deserves better governing from Walz

Seven out of 14 budget state bills have either been signed by Governor Tim Walz or are headed to his desk, with three days to partial government shutdown. Many of the remaining bills have been passed by either the House or the Senate, with votes still required in the other chamber — leaders hope without any amendments, which would slow up the process with little time left. Two budget bills bear particular mention: one is public safety, which appears to be pretty much wrapped up after this weekend’s agreement on police reforms. The other is state government. The Republican-controlled Senate added an amendment to immediately end the governor’s COVID emergency powers, after Walz announced Friday that they’ll end August 1st: