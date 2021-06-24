Nearby In-Person Events

Playland Park in Rye will reopen for the 2021 season Sat., June 26 at noon. There will be a ribbon cutting for the refurbished 106-year-old Carmel carousel which was damaged by a fire in 2017 and the Derby Racer, one of only 3 steeplechase rides still in existence. Patrons are welcome back for rides, food and fun from opening day thru Labor Day, Wed.-Sun. and Mon., July 5 & Sept. 6. For the full season’s schedule go to PlaylandPark.org or call 914/813-7000.