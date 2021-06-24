Chiavetta's, Weidner's and Master's say the barbecue business is on fire

Happy Monday! How was everyone’s weekend? Pete and I went to New York for a family wedding and it was so fun! We are going out of town again this week, so be sure and follow me on Instagram to see where we’re headed. Hint: We have been there before ;). Any guesses? Today I want to show you one of my new favorite clothing brands, Shop Style Your Senses. Shop Style Your Senses is a cute online boutique based in Dallas that offers high-quality, chic and affordable pieces. You will become obsessed just like I have! I love discovering brands and sharing them with you.