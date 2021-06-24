Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Dominant role of vertical air flows in the unprecedented warming on the Antarctic Peninsula in February 2020

By Min Xu, Lejiang Yu, Kaixin Liang, Timo Vihma, Deniz Bozkurt, Xiaoming Hu, Qinghua Yang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 133 (2021) Cite this article. Near-surface air temperature at the Argentinian research base Esperanza on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula reached 18.3 °C on 6 February 2020, which is the highest temperature ever recorded on the entire Antarctic continent. Here we use weather observations since 1973 together with the ERA5 reanalysis to investigate the circulation that shaped the 2020 event, and its context over the past decades. We find that, during the 2020 event, a high-pressure ridge over the 40°-100°W sector and a blocking high on the Drake Passage led to an anticyclonic circulation that brought warm and moist air from the Pacific Ocean to the Antarctic Peninsula. Vertical air flows in a foehn warming event dominated by sensible heat and radiation made the largest contribution to the abrupt warming. A further analysis with 196 extreme warm events in austral summer between 1973 and 2020 suggests that the mechanisms behind the 2020 event form one of the two most common clusters of the events, exhibiting that most of the extreme warm events at Esperanza station are linked to air masses originating over the Pacific Ocean.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctic Peninsula#Air Flow#Weather Forecasts#European Union#Argentinian#Ap#Argentine#Stastna Et Al#Turner Et Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Earth SciencePosted by
Space.com

Dramatic images capture rapid slide of Antarctic glacier

Pine Island Glacier, one of the fastest-shrinking glaciers in Antarctica, hastened its slide into the sea between 2017 and 2020, when one-fifth of its associated ice shelf broke off as massive icebergs, a new study reveals. The glacier sped up another time in recent history, between the 1990s and 2009,...
SciencePosted by
The Week

NASA: Earth is trapping 'unprecedented' amount of heat, warming 'faster than expected'

Since 2005, the amount of heat trapped by the Earth has roughly doubled, according to a new study by NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers. This is contributing to warming oceans, air, and land, the scientists write in the study, published this week in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. "The magnitude of the increase is unprecedented," NASA scientist and lead author of the study Norman Loeb told The Washington Post. "The Earth is warming faster than expected."
Earth ScienceIFLScience

A Massive Antarctic Lake Has Mysteriously Vanished

A huge Antarctic lake has mysteriously vanished, taking with it more water than Lake Erie as it disappeared into the ocean. Researchers witnessed its demise from satellite imagery before and after the 600–750 million-cubic-meter (21–26 billion cubic feet) lake drained through the ice shelf below, and believe it could tell scientists a lot about the stability of large bodies of ice in the region.
Earth Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Antarctic Ozone Pollution Has Increased

Ozone is a pollutant at ground level, but very high in the atmosphere’s “ozone layer,” it absorbs damaging ultraviolet radiation. Past studies have examined ozone levels in the Southern Hemisphere, but little is known about levels of the molecule in Antarctica over long periods. Now, researchers reporting in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology have analyzed more than 25 years of Antarctic data, finding that concentrations near the ground arose from both natural and human-related sources.
Earth Scienceprincipia-scientific.com

National Geographic Officially Recognizes Antarctic Southern Ocean

Just in time for World Ocean Day on June 8, National Geographic cartographers declared the oceanic ring around Antarctica the world’s fifth ocean. Dubbed the Southern Ocean, the body of water’s recognition by National Geographic aims to promote conservation and awareness to the fragile ecosystem where thousands of marine species like whales, seals, and penguins live, reports Sarah Gibbens for National Geographic.
Environmentbeachcomber.news

As the Earth Warms

On the very first day June – for many of us the perceived start of the summer season – I was greeted with a most unsettling newspaper headline: “Climate change causes 37% of global heat deaths, study finds.”. If this were not sufficiently devastating, the article reports the following: “but...
Indialowyinstitute.org

A Cold War deal on ice: The Antarctic Treaty at 60

The Antarctic Treaty is celebrating an important anniversary. Negotiated in 1959, the treaty entered into force on 23 June 1961. The first meeting of the treaty parties was held at (Old) Parliament House in Canberra on 10 July 1961. There were only 13 original state parties: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, France, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Africa, the United States, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (Russia), and the United Kingdom.
Earth ScienceEnvironmental News Network

Antarctic Circumpolar Current Flows More Rapidly in Warm Phases

Our planet’s strongest ocean current, which circulates around Antarctica, plays a major role in determining the transport of heat, salt and nutrients in the ocean. An international research team led by the Alfred Wegener Institute has now evaluated sediment samples from the Drake Passage. Their findings: during the last interglacial period, the water flowed more rapidly than it does today. This could be a blueprint for the future and have global consequences. For example, the Southern Ocean’s capacity to absorb CO2 could decrease, which would in turn intensify climate change. The study has now been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Environmentelectroverse.net

Antarctic Air Engulfs Western Australia

While eastern Australia has been grabbing the cold headlines of late, Antarctic air is now punishing the west, with Perth, the capital of Western Australia, copping a brutal shot of polar cold Tuesday morning, June 22. Perth just endured its coldest night in two years, brought on by winds from...
Animalspewtrusts.org

Antarctic Penguins Compete With Commercial Fishing Fleets for Krill

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, located about 2,500 miles north of Antarctica, play an important role in the Antarctic ecosystem. These islands support one of the most diverse aggregations of seabirds and marine mammals on Earth, including 25% of the world’s gentoo penguins. However, a new study shows...
Sciencekswo.com

Air Quality and the role of Ozone in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you have looked out towards the horizon the past few days, you might have noticed the sky has been a little hazy. This is due to air pollution, and the past few days have had parts of Texoma under an air quality alert. Usually air quality alerts are utilized in highly-populous areas where there is a lot of air pollution, but recently several counties in Texoma have been placed under such alerts. Why is that the case?
Earth Sciencetechinvestornews.com

Why a mighty Antarctic glacier is purging ice into the sea

Climate 101 is a Mashable series that answers provoking and salient questions about Earth’s warming climate. Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier, already the biggest source of sea level rise from the ice-clad continent, has started purging more ice than ever observed (from it) into the ocean. In research recently published in...
Travelnitravelnews.com

Antarctic Experience and Business Class Upgrade with Scenic

With travel restrictions slowly starting to lift after a yearlong shutdown, many are beginning to plan their post-pandemic holiday with the latest travel trends showing many are choosing to spend their saved-up cash on a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Nothing says bucket-list trip like a Business Class flight en route to a...
AnimalsScience Daily

Tuckered out: Early Antarctic explorers underfed their dogs

It's one of the iconic images of early Antarctic exploration: the heroic explorer sledging across the icy wastes towed by his trusty team of canine companions. But new research analysing a century-old dog biscuit suggests the animals in this picture were probably marching on half-empty stomachs: early British Antarctic expeditions underfed their dogs.
Environmentelectroverse.net

Heavy Snow Hits New Zealand, as Antarctic Air “Opens the Freezer Door” to much of the Southern Hemisphere

The MSM continues to both cherry-pick the few regions of the world experiencing anomalous heat AND sidestep the brutal cold and snow sweeping nations such as New Zealand and Argentina. These corrupted lapdogs of the elites are also ignoring Earth’s overall temp –if such a thing can be calculated– which, according to official datasets, has been lingering at and often a bit below the multidecadal average ALL YEAR.
Environmentrdworldonline.com

3D-printed air: a cool solution to help tackle global warming

BVN Architecture and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Australia, have teamed up to design the world’s first robotically 3D-printed air-diffusion system, called ‘Systems Reef 2’ (SR2). SR2 reinvents air distribution: replacing steel with recycled plastic, square corners with aerodynamic curves and large vents with fine pores. The building sector...
Environmentpaddling.com

Cold water, warm air

Note: I’ve read quite a bit via the search function plus plenty of time on google, but more info never hurts. I’m reaching a point in the year where the drysuit is getting too warm and the layers underneath are not insulating enough in the event of immersion but I overheat extremely fast with proper insulating layers, so I need a new solution for the warm summer months. Where I live the water is usually between 12-18C (53-64F) and might get up to 20 at the end of July for a few days, so definitely still hypothermia territory. The air however will easily range from 22-26 (71-78F) on average and 27-30 (80-86F) if we get a heatwave which usually last 2-3 weeks if it happens.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
Physicsarxiv.org

On the Role of Atomic Binding Forces and Warm-Dense-Matter Physics in the Modeling of mJ-Class Laser-Induced Surface Ablation

Ultrafast laser heating of electrons on a metal surface breaks the pressure equilibrium within the material, thus initiating ablation. The stasis of a room-temperature metal results from a balance between repulsive and attractive binding pressures. We calculate this with a choice of Equation of State (EOS), whose applicability in the Warm-Dense-Matter regime is varied. Hydrodynamic modeling of surface ablation in this regime involves calculation of electrostatic and thermal forces implied by the EOS, and therefore the physics outlining the evolution of the net inter-atomic binding (negative pressure) during rapid heating is of interest. In particular, we discuss the Thomas-Fermi-Dirac-Weizsacker model, and Averaged Atom Model, and their binding pressure as compared to the more commonly used models. A fully nonlinear hydrodynamic code with a pressure-sourced electrostatic field solver is then implemented to simulate the ablation process, and the ablation depths are compared with known measurements with good agreement. Results also show that re-condensation of a previously melted layer significantly reduces the overall ablated depth of copper for laser fluence between 10-30J/cm^2, further explaining a well-known trend observed in experiments in this regime. A transition from electrostatic to pressure-driven ablation is observed with laser fluence increasing.
Environmentstoweboyd.com

Global Warming

EU satellites recorded ground temperatures above 118 degrees Fahrenheit in Arctic Siberia on June 20 — the 2021 summer solstice and summer is just heating up. The heat wave baking Siberia on June 20 saw ground temperatures reach 118 degrees Fahrenheit in an area that often records the world’s coldest temperatures during winter.