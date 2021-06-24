OpenDocument Format 1.3 Approved As OASIS Standard

On advice of da Tidbit Meister Adam, I’m asking not just on SlackBits, but here as well. I’m after a good idea on how to replace a certain software. Very few of you will have heard of Ragtime, see Link. and wiki Link This was once very powerful and quite good, but their BigSur compatible version will only come out in autumn and I expect an update price of near $500. Time to move on, but where to?