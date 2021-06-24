Cancel
Technology

OpenDocument Format 1.3 Approved As OASIS Standard

phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OASIS standards organization has now officially approved of the ODF 1.3 revision of the OpenDocument Format as their newest ratified standard. Succeeding their ODF 1.2 standardization from 2015 is now ODF 1.3 that has been approved in full. The committee specification has been available for nearly two years while now has received unanimous approval. ODF is most notably used by LibreOffice but many other office suites and other applications also support making use of this open standard for office documents.

www.phoronix.com
#Standardization#Opendocument#Open Standard#Odf 1 3#Libreoffice#Oasis#The Document Foundation
