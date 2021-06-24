Montgomery County Leadership: Glen Macnow, WIP and TV Host, Beer Slinger, PR Consultant

Glen Macnow (left) interviews former Eagles tight end Brent Celek at a Meridian Bank networking event at Philadelphia County Cub in May. Glen Macnow, the long-time WIP sports-talk host, part-owner of Conshohocken Brewing Company, and the man who can’t quite get over the fact that people pay him to “talk about sports and beer, coach writing and write what I think,” recently sat down for an interview with MONTCO Today.