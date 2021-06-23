8042 Lake Margaret Pl, Chesterfield, VA 23838

The Magnolia custom to be built home by Quest Companies in the maintenance free section of the award winning amenity rich Highlands Community! Pick all your finshing details now as we start construction....you have time! First floor living with a wonderful open floor plan show casing a large family room open to a gourmet kitchen w/over sized island, sleek granite/appliance selections, wall oven and microwave with gas cook top and stylish hood, latest cabinetry details (pick your finish and color), generous family room setting overlooking super private back yard & screen porch, extensive mill work, flex room for that extra office space, large owner's suite with luxury bath details & large walk in closet with custom wood shelving storage, great layout with guest rooms on opposite side of home for utmost privacy, a fourth bedroom suite on 2nd level (great for recreation space). Stone details and stately columns give wonderful curb appeal. Why worry about the lawn and leaves when you have someone to take care of those details? Don't miss this charming community with clubhouse for gatherings and resident access to main Highlands community for pool, lake, tennis and pickleball!