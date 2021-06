Yesterday’s gospel from Mark invites us into imaginative prayer: Imagine you are someone who gets on the boat with Jesus. He falls asleep on a cushion when all of a sudden, violent waves come crashing into the boat and it begins to fill up. You look over and Jesus is still sleeping. You start to panic. You don’t want to wake him, but you also don’t want to drown or die. So, you end up waking him up just to find out that he stops the storm immediately, and there was nothing to worry about the whole time. Think to yourself, “You were literally in the boat with Jesus, the Son of God, and yet you still doubted that everything would be okay—what is it exactly that you were fearing? Why was it so easy to doubt Jesus and his abilities?”