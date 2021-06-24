Honoring county’s Medal of Honor recipients

Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series on the five Delaware County Medal of Honor recipients. Two of the recipients were featured in last week’s column. Third recipient – John Reed Porter (Nov. 14, 1838 – Oct. 15, 1923) was a recipient of the Medal of Honor, a military award presented by the United States Department of War to 18 Union Army soldiers who participated in the Great Locomotive Chase in 1862 during the American Civil War (1861-1865). He joined Union Army in 1861 and participated in the battles of Chickamauga, Stones River, Bentonville, and the campaigns of Chattanooga and Atlanta. At the end of the war he was a first lieutenant.