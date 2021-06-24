Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Approximate Bayesian Computation of radiocarbon and paleoenvironmental record shows population resilience on Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

By Robert J. DiNapoli, Enrico R. Crema, Carl P. Lipo, Timothy M. Rieth, Terry L. Hunt
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExamining how past human populations responded to environmental and climatic changes is a central focus of the historical sciences. The use of summed probability distributions (SPD) of radiocarbon dates as a proxy for estimating relative population sizes provides a widely applicable method in this research area. Paleodemographic reconstructions and modeling with SPDs, however, are stymied by a lack of accepted methods for model fitting, tools for assessing the demographic impact of environmental or climatic variables, and a means for formal multi-model comparison. These deficiencies severely limit our ability to reliably resolve crucial questions of past human-environment interactions. We propose a solution using Approximate Bayesian Computation (ABC) to fit complex demographic models to observed SPDs. Using a case study from Rapa Nui (Easter Island), a location that has long been the focus of debate regarding the impact of environmental and climatic changes on its human population, we find that past populations were resilient to environmental and climatic challenges. Our findings support a growing body of evidence showing stable and sustainable communities on the island. The ABC framework offers a novel approach for exploring regions and time periods where questions of climate-induced demographic and cultural change remain unresolved.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Island#Population Dynamics#Population Size#World Population#Abc#Rapa Nui Lrb#Aic#Monte Carlo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Binghamton, NYNewswise

National Geographic Society grant to fund research into Easter Island

Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- Remote and surrounded by a horizon of unbroken sea, Easter Island seems to have no shortage of water. But water — specifically fresh water — has long been a struggle for its people, who have historically relied on it not only for drinking but for agriculture. Rapa Nui, as it’s known in the native language, is also prone to periodic drought and its groundwater wells — dug decades ago to provide water for communities there — are becoming salinated as seawater rushes in. Climate change will likely make the problem worse.
WildlifeNature.com

Genetic diversity, population structure and historical demography of the two-spined yellowtail stargazer (Uranoscopus cognatus)

Benthic species, though ecologically important, are vulnerable to genetic loss and population size reduction due to impacts from fishing trawls. An assessment of genetic diversity and population structure is therefore needed to assist in a resource management program. To address this issue, the two-spined yellowtail stargazer (Uranoscopus cognatus) was collected within selected locations in the Indo-West Pacific (IWP). The partial mitochondrial DNA cytochrome c oxidase subunit 1 and the nuclear DNA recombination activating gene 1 were sequenced. Genetic diversity analyses revealed that the populations were moderately to highly diversified (haplotype diversity, H = 0.490–0.900, nucleotide diversity, π = 0.0010–0.0034) except sampling station (ST) 1 and 14. The low diversity level, however was apparent only in the matrilineal marker (H = 0.118–0.216; π = 0.0004–0.0008), possibly due to stochastic factors or anthropogenic stressors. Population structure analyses revealed a retention of ancestral polymorphism that was likely due to incomplete lineage sorting in U. cognatus, and prolonged vicariance by the Indo-Pacific Barrier has partitioned them into separate stock units. Population segregation was also shown by the phenotypic divergence in allopatric populations, regarding the premaxillary protrusion, which is possibly associated with the mechanism for upper jaw movement in biomechanical feeding approaches. The moderate genetic diversity estimated for each region, in addition to past population expansion events, indicated that U. cognatus within the IWP was still healthy and abundant (except in ST1 and 14), and two stock units were identified to be subjected to a specific resource management program.
ScienceNature.com

Validating the CHARMM36m protein force field with LJ-PME reveals altered hydrogen bonding dynamics under elevated pressures

The pressure-temperature phase diagram is important to our understanding of the physics of biomolecules. Compared to studies on temperature effects, studies of the pressure dependence of protein dynamic are rather limited. Molecular dynamics (MD) simulations with fine-tuned force fields (FFs) offer a powerful tool to explore the influence of thermodynamic conditions on proteins. Here we evaluate the transferability of the CHARMM36m (C36m) protein force field at varied pressures compared with NMR data using ubiquitin as a model protein. The pressure dependences of J couplings for hydrogen bonds and order parameters for internal motion are in good agreement with experiment. We demonstrate that the C36m FF combined with the Lennard-Jones particle-mesh Ewald (LJ-PME) method is suitable for simulations in a wide range of temperature and pressure. As the ubiquitin remains stable up to 2500 bar, we identify the mobility and stability of different hydrogen bonds in response to pressure. Based on those results, C36m is expected to be applied to more proteins in the future to further investigate protein dynamics under elevated pressures.
ScienceNature.com

MADS1 maintains barley spike morphology at high ambient temperatures

Temperature stresses affect plant phenotypic diversity. The developmental stability of the inflorescence, required for reproductive success, is tightly regulated by the interplay of genetic and environmental factors. However, the mechanisms underpinning how plant inflorescence architecture responds to temperature are largely unknown. We demonstrate that the barley SEPALLATA MADS-box protein HvMADS1 is responsible for maintaining an unbranched spike architecture at high temperatures, while the loss-of-function mutant forms a branched inflorescence-like structure. HvMADS1 exhibits increased binding to target promoters via A-tract CArG-box motifs, which change conformation with temperature. Target genes for high-temperature-dependent HvMADS1 activation are predominantly associated with inflorescence differentiation and phytohormone signalling. HvMADS1 directly regulates the cytokinin-degrading enzyme HvCKX3 to integrate temperature response and cytokinin homeostasis, which is required to repress meristem cell cycle/division. Our findings reveal a mechanism by which genetic factors direct plant thermomorphogenesis, extending the recognized role of plant MADS-box proteins in floral development.
ScienceNature.com

The Great Oxygenation Event as a consequence of ecological dynamics modulated by planetary change

The Great Oxygenation Event (GOE), ca. 2.4 billion years ago, transformed life and environments on Earth. Its causes, however, are debated. We mathematically analyze the GOE in terms of ecological dynamics coupled with a changing Earth. Anoxygenic photosynthetic bacteria initially dominate over cyanobacteria, but their success depends on the availability of suitable electron donors that are vulnerable to oxidation. The GOE is triggered when the difference between the influxes of relevant reductants and phosphate falls below a critical value that is an increasing function of the reproductive rate of cyanobacteria. The transition can be either gradual and reversible or sudden and irreversible, depending on sources and sinks of oxygen. Increasing sources and decreasing sinks of oxygen can also trigger the GOE, but this possibility depends strongly on migration of cyanobacteria from privileged sites. Our model links ecological dynamics to planetary change, with geophysical evolution determining the relevant time scales.
ScienceNature.com

A juvenile-rich palaeocommunity of the lower Cambrian Chengjiang biota sheds light on palaeo-boom or palaeo-bust environments

The fossil record, including the record of Burgess Shale-type deposits, is biased towards late ontogenetic stages. Larval stages, juvenile and subadult specimens exist but are very rare and often preserved as phosphatic fossils, resulting in biased population structures. Here, we report a new Burgess Shale-type Lagerstätte from Haiyan, China. The Haiyan palaeocommunity is extraordinary in that it is rich in fossils of early and middle ontogenetic stages of various phyla, with eggs also commonly found in the studied interval. This Lagerstätte also hosts a considerable number of new taxa—many related to later biotas of Gondwana and Laurentia. We propose that the deposit may either preserve one of the earliest nurseries in the fossil record or, alternatively, records several attempted invasions. Our study highlights the complexity of biotas and their interactions in the lower Cambrian ocean and calls for a better understanding of the mechanisms responsible for the observed spatial variation of fossil community composition in the Cambrian.
WildlifeNature.com

Identification of the most suitable reference gene for gene expression studies with development and abiotic stress response in Bromus sterilis

Bromus sterilis is an annual weedy grass, causing high yield losses in winter cereals. Frequent use of herbicides had led to the evolution of herbicide resistance in this species. Mechanisms underlying herbicide resistance in B. sterilis must be uncovered because this problem is becoming a global threat. qRT-PCR and the next-generation sequencing technologies can elucidate the resistance mechanisms. Although qRT-PCR can calculate precise fold changes, its preciseness depends on the expression of reference genes. Regardless of stable expression in any given condition, no gene can act as a universal reference gene. Hence, it is necessary to identify the suitable reference gene for each species. To our knowledge, there are no reports on the suitable reference gene in any brome species so far. Thus, in this paper, the stability of eight genes was evaluated using qRT-PCR experiments followed by expression stability ranking via five most commonly used software for reference gene selection. Our findings suggest using a combination of 18S rRNA and ACCase to normalise the qRT-PCR data in B. sterilis. Besides, reference genes are also recommended for different experimental conditions. The present study outcomes will facilitate future molecular work in B. sterilis and other related grass species.
ScienceNature.com

A Golgi-derived vesicle potentiates PtdIns4P to PtdIns3P conversion for endosome fission

Endosome fission is essential for cargo sorting and targeting in the endosomal system. However, whether organelles other than the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) participate in endosome fission through membrane contacts is unknown. Here, we characterize a Golgi-derived vesicle, the SEC14L2 compartment, that plays a unique role in facilitating endosome fission through ternary contacts with endosomes and the ER. Localized to the ER-mediated endosome fission site, the phosphatidylinositol transfer protein SEC14L2 promotes phosphatidylinositol 4-phosphate (PtdIns4P) to phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) conversion before endosome fission. In the absence of SEC14L2, endosome fission is attenuated and more enlarged endosomes arise due to endosomal accumulation of PtdIns4P and reduction in PtdIns3P. Collectively, our data suggest roles of the Golgi network in ER-associated endosome fission and a mechanism involving ER–endosome contacts in the regulation of endosomal phosphoinositide conversion.
ScienceNature.com

Single-molecule imaging of LexA degradation in Escherichia coli elucidates regulatory mechanisms and heterogeneity of the SOS response

The bacterial SOS response represents a paradigm of gene networks controlled by a master transcriptional regulator. Self-cleavage of the SOS repressor LexA induces a wide range of cell functions that are critical for survival and adaptation when bacteria experience stress conditions1 including DNA repair2, mutagenesis3,4, horizontal gene transfer5,6,7, filamentous growth and the induction of bacterial toxins8,9,10,11,12, toxin–antitoxin systems13, virulence factors6,14 and prophages15,16,17. SOS induction is also implicated in biofilm formation and antibiotic persistence11,18,19,20. Considering the fitness burden of these functions, it is surprising that the expression of LexA-regulated genes is highly variable across cells10,21,22,23 and that cell subpopulations induce the SOS response spontaneously even in the absence of stress exposure9,11,12,16,24,25. Whether this reflects a population survival strategy or a regulatory inaccuracy is unclear, as are the mechanisms underlying SOS heterogeneity. Here, we developed a single-molecule imaging approach based on a HaloTag fusion to directly monitor LexA in live Escherichia coli cells, demonstrating the existence of three main states of LexA: DNA-bound stationary molecules, free LexA and degraded LexA species. These analyses elucidate the mechanisms by which DNA binding and degradation of LexA regulate the SOS response in vivo. We show that self-cleavage of LexA occurs frequently throughout the population during unperturbed growth, rather than being restricted to a subpopulation of cells. This causes substantial cell-to-cell variation in LexA abundances. LexA variability underlies SOS gene-expression heterogeneity and triggers spontaneous SOS pulses, which enhance bacterial survival in anticipation of stress.
WildlifeNature.com

Bacterial communities in temperate and polar coastal sands are seasonally stable

Coastal sands are biocatalytic filters for dissolved and particulate organic matter of marine and terrestrial origin, thus, acting as centers of organic matter transformation. At high temporal resolution, we accessed the variability of benthic bacterial communities over two annual cycles at Helgoland (North Sea), and compared it with seasonality of communities in Isfjorden (Svalbard, 78°N) sediments, where primary production does not occur during winter. Benthic community structure remained stable in both, temperate and polar sediments on the level of cell counts and 16S rRNA-based taxonomy. Actinobacteriota of uncultured Actinomarinales and Microtrichales were a major group, with 8 ± 1% of total reads (Helgoland) and 31 ± 6% (Svalbard). Their high activity (frequency of dividing cells 28%) and in situ cell numbers of >10% of total microbes in Svalbard sediments, suggest Actinomarinales and Microtrichales as key heterotrophs for carbon mineralization. Even though Helgoland and Svalbard sampling sites showed no phytodetritus-driven changes of the benthic bacterial community structure, they harbored significantly different communities (p < 0.0001, r = 0.963). The temporal stability of benthic bacterial communities is in stark contrast to the dynamic succession typical of coastal waters, suggesting that pelagic and benthic bacterial communities respond to phytoplankton productivity very differently.
ScienceNature.com

Weakening of resistance force by cell–ECM interactions regulate cell migration directionality and pattern formation

Collective migration of epithelial cells is a fundamental process in multicellular pattern formation. As they expand their territory, cells are exposed to various physical forces generated by cell–cell interactions and the surrounding microenvironment. While the physical stress applied by neighbouring cells has been well studied, little is known about how the niches that surround cells are spatio-temporally remodelled to regulate collective cell migration and pattern formation. Here, we analysed how the spatio-temporally remodelled extracellular matrix (ECM) alters the resistance force exerted on cells so that the cells can expand their territory. Multiple microfabrication techniques, optical tweezers, as well as mathematical models were employed to prove the simultaneous construction and breakage of ECM during cellular movement, and to show that this modification of the surrounding environment can guide cellular movement. Furthermore, by artificially remodelling the microenvironment, we showed that the directionality of collective cell migration, as well as the three-dimensional branch pattern formation of lung epithelial cells, can be controlled. Our results thus confirm that active remodelling of cellular microenvironment modulates the physical forces exerted on cells by the ECM, which contributes to the directionality of collective cell migration and consequently, pattern formation.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
ScienceNature.com

Orphan CpG islands amplify poised enhancer regulatory activity and determine target gene responsiveness

CpG islands (CGIs) represent a widespread feature of vertebrate genomes, being associated with ~70% of all gene promoters. CGIs control transcription initiation by conferring nearby promoters with unique chromatin properties. In addition, there are thousands of distal or orphan CGIs (oCGIs) whose functional relevance is barely known. Here we show that oCGIs are an essential component of poised enhancers that augment their long-range regulatory activity and control the responsiveness of their target genes. Using a knock-in strategy in mouse embryonic stem cells, we introduced poised enhancers with or without oCGIs within topologically associating domains harboring genes with different types of promoters. Analysis of the resulting cell lines revealed that oCGIs act as tethering elements that promote the physical and functional communication between poised enhancers and distally located genes, particularly those with large CGI clusters in their promoters. Therefore, by acting as genetic determinants of gene–enhancer compatibility, CGIs can contribute to gene expression control under both physiological and potentially pathological conditions.
AgricultureNature.com

Genetic variability assessment of 127 Triticum turgidum L. accessions for mycorrhizal susceptibility-related traits detection

Positive effects of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF)—wheat plant symbiosis have been well discussed by research, while the actual role of the single wheat genotype in establishing this type of association is still poorly investigated. In this work, the genetic diversity of Triticum turgidum wheats was exploited to detect roots susceptibility to AMF and to identify genetic markers in linkage with chromosome regions involved in this symbiosis. A tetraploid wheat collection of 127 accessions was genotyped using 35K single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) array and inoculated with the AMF species Funneliformis mosseae (F. mosseae) and Rhizoglomus irregulare (R. irregulare), and a genome‐wide association study (GWAS) was conducted. Six clusters of genetically related accessions were identified, showing a different mycorrhizal colonization among them. GWAS revealed four significant quantitative trait nucleotides (QTNs) involved in mycorrhizal symbiosis, located on chromosomes 1A, 2A, 2B and 6A. The results of this work enrich future breeding activities aimed at developing new grains on the basis of genetic diversity on low or high susceptibility to mycorrhization, and, possibly, maximizing the symbiotic effects.
HealthNature.com

Sustained effects of rapidly acting antidepressants require BDNF-dependent MeCP2 phosphorylation

The rapidly acting antidepressants ketamine and scopolamine exert behavioral effects that can last from several days to more than a week in some patients. The molecular mechanisms underlying the maintenance of these antidepressant effects are unknown. Here we show that methyl-CpG-binding protein 2 (MeCP2) phosphorylation at Ser421 (pMeCP2) is essential for the sustained, but not the rapid, antidepressant effects of ketamine and scopolamine in mice. Our results reveal that pMeCP2 is downstream of BDNF, a critical factor in ketamine and scopolamine antidepressant action. In addition, we show that pMeCP2 is required for the long-term regulation of synaptic strength after ketamine or scopolamine administration. These results demonstrate that pMeCP2 and associated synaptic plasticity are essential determinants of sustained antidepressant effects.
ChemistryNature.com

Controllable quantum point junction on the surface of an antiferromagnetic topological insulator

Engineering and manipulation of unidirectional channels has been achieved in quantum Hall systems, leading to the construction of electron interferometers and proposals for low-power electronics and quantum information science applications. However, to fully control the mixing and interference of edge-state wave functions, one needs stable and tunable junctions. Encouraged by recent material candidates, here we propose to achieve this using an antiferromagnetic topological insulator that supports two distinct types of gapless unidirectional channels, one from antiferromagnetic domain walls and the other from single-height steps. Their distinct geometric nature allows them to intersect robustly to form quantum point junctions, which then enables their control by magnetic and electrostatic local probes. We show how the existence of stable and tunable junctions, the intrinsic magnetism and the potential for higher-temperature performance make antiferromagnetic topological insulators a promising platform for electron quantum optics and microelectronic applications.
ChemistryNature.com

Methane-dependent selenate reduction by a bacterial consortium

Methanotrophic microorganisms play a critical role in controlling the flux of methane from natural sediments into the atmosphere. Methanotrophs have been shown to couple the oxidation of methane to the reduction of diverse electron acceptors (e.g., oxygen, sulfate, nitrate, and metal oxides), either independently or in consortia with other microbial partners. Although several studies have reported the phenomenon of methane oxidation linked to selenate reduction, neither the microorganisms involved nor the underlying trophic interaction has been clearly identified. Here, we provide the first detailed evidence for interspecies electron transfer between bacterial populations in a bioreactor community where the reduction of selenate is linked to methane oxidation. Metagenomic and metaproteomic analyses of the community revealed a novel species of Methylocystis as the most abundant methanotroph, which actively expressed proteins for oxygen-dependent methane oxidation and fermentation pathways, but lacked the genetic potential for selenate reduction. Pseudoxanthomonas, Piscinibacter, and Rhodocyclaceae populations appeared to be responsible for the observed selenate reduction using proteins initially annotated as periplasmic nitrate reductases, with fermentation by-products released by the methanotrophs as electron donors. The ability for the annotated nitrate reductases to reduce selenate was confirmed by gene knockout studies in an isolate of Pseudoxanthomonas. Overall, this study provides novel insights into the metabolic flexibility of the aerobic methanotrophs that likely allows them to thrive across natural oxygen gradients, and highlights the potential role for similar microbial consortia in linking methane and other biogeochemical cycles in environments where oxygen is limited.
ScienceNature.com

Glutamine supplementation stimulates cell proliferation in skeletal muscle and cultivated myogenic cells of low birth weight piglets

Muscle growth of low birth weight (LBW) piglets may be improved with adapted nutrition. This study elucidated effects of glutamine (Gln) supplementation on the cellular muscle development of LBW and normal birth weight (NBW) piglets. Male piglets (n = 144) were either supplemented with 1 g Gln/kg body weight or an isonitrogeneous amount of alanine (Ala) between postnatal day 1 and 12 (dpn). Twelve piglets per group were slaughtered at 5, 12 and 26 dpn, one hour after injection with Bromodeoxyuridine (BrdU, 12 mg/kg). Muscle samples were collected and myogenic cells were isolated and cultivated. Expression of muscle growth related genes was quantified with qPCR. Proliferating, BrdU-positive cells in muscle sections were detected with immunohistochemistry indicating different cell types and decreasing proliferation with age. More proliferation was observed in muscle tissue of LBW-GLN than LBW-ALA piglets at 5 dpn, but there was no clear effect of supplementation on related gene expression. Cell culture experiments indicated that Gln could promote cell proliferation in a dose dependent manner, but expression of myogenesis regulatory genes was not altered. Overall, Gln supplementation stimulated cell proliferation in muscle tissue and in vitro in myogenic cell culture, whereas muscle growth regulatory genes were barely altered.
ScienceNature.com

Real-time multi-angle projection imaging of biological dynamics

We introduce a cost-effective and easily implementable scan unit that converts any camera-based microscope with optical sectioning capability into a multi-angle projection imaging system. Projection imaging reduces data overhead and accelerates imaging by a factor of >100, while also allowing users to readily view biological phenomena of interest from multiple perspectives on the fly. By rapidly interrogating the sample from just two perspectives, our method also enables real-time stereoscopic imaging and three-dimensional particle localization. We demonstrate projection imaging with spinning disk confocal, lattice light-sheet, multidirectional illumination light-sheet and oblique plane microscopes on specimens that range from organelles in single cells to the vasculature of a zebrafish embryo. Furthermore, we leverage our projection method to rapidly image cancer cell morphodynamics and calcium signaling in cultured neurons at rates up to 119 Hz as well as to simultaneously image orthogonal views of a beating embryonic zebrafish heart.