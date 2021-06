(RTTNews) - Dating app Bumble (BMBL) gave its 750 employees a paid week off to help them refresh and recover. The leave will help its employees to recover from the stress and burnout induced by the work pressure during the pandemic. However, the customer support staff will remain at work and will get an opportunity to take their leave later in the month. The employees around the world in cities like Austin, Texas, Moscow, Barcelona, Sydney, and Mumbai will be paid in full for their leave.