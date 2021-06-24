Britney Spears Supported By Celebrities Including Justin Timberlake And Mariah Carey Over Conservatorship
Britney Spears has spoken for the first time in years about the effects of her long-running conservatorship . The singer addressed the judge of a Los Angeles court on June 23 to ask for her father Jamie Spears and other parties be removed as conservator. Since 2008, when Spears had a well-documented mental health breakdown, her father has been in control of not only her finances, but other several areas of her life and decisions under the legal arrangement.www.elle.com