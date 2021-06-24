Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Supported By Celebrities Including Justin Timberlake And Mariah Carey Over Conservatorship

By Olivia Blair
Elle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has spoken for the first time in years about the effects of her long-running conservatorship . The singer addressed the judge of a Los Angeles court on June 23 to ask for her father Jamie Spears and other parties be removed as conservator. Since 2008, when Spears had a well-documented mental health breakdown, her father has been in control of not only her finances, but other several areas of her life and decisions under the legal arrangement.

www.elle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Vera Wang
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and father’s relationship is ‘mendable’

Britney Spears and father’s relationship is ‘mendable’: source. Britney Spears may have a rocky relationship with her father Jamie Spears as the two remain entrenched in a dispute regarding the status of her conservatorship, but the pop star allegedly isn’t opposed to reconciling with the 68-year-old – and in many respects welcomes the change – as court proceedings carry on this Wednesday, Fox News has learned.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Britney Spears’ BF Sam Asghari Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Ahead Of Court Appearance

Sam Asghari has supported his girlfriend Britney Spears by rocking a ‘Free Britney’ tee just hours before her much-anticipated conservatorship hearing. Sam Asghari has been spotted wearing a ‘Free Britney’ shirt ahead of his girlfriend Britney Spears‘ conservatorship hearing. The 27-year-old personal trainer showed his support for his partner of four years before her major court appearance as part of her ongoing legal battle. He took to his Instagram Story on June 23 to share a selfie while rocking a tee with pink and purple writing in support of the #FreeBritney movement.
Celebritiessamfordcrimson.com

Britney Spears says she’s ‘having fun right now’ when asked about possible stage return

Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne is ‘very concerned’

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne is ‘very concerned’ after singer speaks at conservatorship hearing, attorney says! Lynne Spears‘ attorney spoke out on her behalf on Wednesday following her daughter Britney Spears‘ bombshell conservatorship hearing. Attorney Gladstone Jones said Lynne, 66, is a “very concerned mother” after the 39-year-old pop star expressed...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Britney Spears Deserved Better From All of Us

Britney Spears’ conservatorship testimony was equal parts shattering and powerful. For 23 heart-rending minutes on Wednesday afternoon, the singer spoke with a vulnerability we rarely see from celebrities—the kind into which no human being should ever be forced. Spears has lived under a conservatorship that controls her personal life and...
CelebritiesRefinery29

“Stay Strong”: All The Celebrities Supporting Britney Spears After Her Hearing

"I'm not lying. I want to feel heard," Britney Spears said in her emotional 23 minute call while addressing the court on Wednesday. Since 2008, when her father James P. Spears was granted control of her conservatorship, Spears has suffered in silence in a situation she has deemed "abusive." Britney's June 23 hearing marked the first time the public heard what the performer straight from Britney herself. In her address to Judge Brenda Penny, Britney detailed how powerless her conservatorship left her. Over the past dozen years, she's felt threatened when she expressed opposition to specific dance moves, was unwillingly taken off her regular medication and put on lithium, and suffered around the clock surveillance. She also claimed she was not allowed to remove her IUD to have more children, or to marry her long-term partner, Sam Asghari. All of these decisions, she said, were approved by her father.
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Rose McGowan defends Britney Spears, slams ‘rotten’ media ‘machine’

Rose McGowan slammed the “rotten to the core” media machine whereas defending Britney Spears. “Think about you’re a 25-year-old lady, or younger human who has been pressured to carry out so long as she might stroll to help her household,” McGowan stated Wednesday on Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” following the pop star’s listening to, by which she pleaded to be free from her 13-year conservatorship.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Brother-in-Law Jamie Watson Speaks Out

Last week, Britney Spears testified against her conservatorship. During her 20-minute testimony, Spears slammed her dad Jamie for his involvement in the conservatorship. Jamie is the co-conservator, alongside Bessemer Trust, of his pop star daughter’s estate. He has denied any wrongdoing. Britney also expressed her displeasure with her family, who...
Celebritiesfundingnewsasia.com

Amber Tamblyn Says She Relates To Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Experiences: ‘I Was Everyone’s ATM’

Amber Tamblyn got real while vocalizing her support for Britney Spears amid the pop sensation’s conservatorship battle. In an op-ed for The New York Times on Saturday, the 38-year-old actress discussed how she relates a lot to Spears, who recently offered a damning testimony by detailing the abuse she experienced under the court-appointed arrangement. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star specifically compared their experiences as young women in the entertainment business — especially as the main breadwinner:
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Amber Tamblyn: Britney Spears’s Raw Anger, and Mine

In 2007, Britney Spears, pop icon, went to a hair salon in a Los Angeles suburb, and buzzed her head bald. I knew the salon. I’d driven past it many times — it was just over the hill from my house. Later, she would take an umbrella to a photographer’s car while members of the paparazzi strobed away, a thousand flashing camera lights forever archiving her private hell for all the world to scrutinize.
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Chris Crocker Weighs in on Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle

Chris Crocker as soon as referred to as on individuals to depart Britney Spears alone. Now, greater than 13 years later, the influencer is completely happy the singer’s voice is lastly being heard. At a digital listening to on Wednesday, June 23, the pop star learn a prolonged assertion by...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears conservatorship: Pop singer’s brother-in-law defends family

Britney Spears’ brother-in-law Jamie Watson has defended the pop singer’s family days after her explosive courtroom testimony. Married to the 39-year-old musician’s sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Watson told The New York Post that Spears’ family only wanted what was best for her. “I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her,” he said. “I wouldn’t be around people who weren’t. Who wouldn’t want to be in support of Britney?”The “Womaniser” singer spoke directly to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about the conservatorship, which has controlled her money and affairs since 2008.It was the first...
CelebritiesExtra

Britney Spears’ Sister Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence on Conservatorship

A week after Britney Spears expressed her anger over her 13-year conservatorship, her sister Jamie Lynn is speaking out!. On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram Story to show her support for Britney. Telling her Instagram followers, Jamie shared, "I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself...