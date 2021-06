ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say charges are anticipated after a man was found with a stab wound to the neck in Downtown Atlanta, Friday night. Police said, in a statement, that they were called to the area of Auburn Avenue and Peachtree Street around 8:30 p.m. to reports a person had been stabbed. They arrived to find a male victim with a wound to the neck, though police said he was "alert, conscious and breathing" when they arrived.