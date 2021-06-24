Hot days, cool exhibits at Fitchburg Art Museum

Summer’s start brings color, excitement and five vibrant new exhibitions to the galleries of Fitchburg Art Museum. First up is the 85th Regional Exhibition of Art & Craft, one of the oldest juried exhibitions in New England. On view June 26-Sept. 5, the annual show strives to celebrate artists and crafters of the region. Visitors will be inspired by the diverse collection of paintings, photographs, drawings and sculpture by local artists on view in FAM’s Wallace and Simonds galleries.