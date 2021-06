I’m going to rant here as I can’t rant to him/anyone else in real life. I’ll have to be strong as he really suffered with his MH when he was last unemployed. Over the last 2 years he’s been unemployed for 11 months over two stints - he’ll be going into the third. He finally got a great job in another sector and everything seemed to be on the up. It looks highly likely he hasn’t passed his probation and he’s got a formal meeting about it this week.