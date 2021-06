Panel one made me laugh out loud. It’s not often a pun qualifies as gross. Well done, past me. The real person upon whom I based the character Athena is a delightful young woman I worked with at Walt Disney World. By chance, I bumped into her and a guy I also worked one day when I went to a movie theater. I was there solo, and as fate would have it, they just happened to be going to the same showing of the same movie. We all ended up sitting together, then I took their pictures in the lobby to include them in the comic.