Legal questions put brakes on Keene's parklet plans

By Mia Summerson Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeene’s discussion of how to regulate parklets hit a roadblock after the city’s legal counsel questioned whether it can allow long-term retail activity in roadways. The city has been exploring the use of parklets — structures that sit on the side of a road and usually provide outdoor seating for restaurants or green space in urban areas — for the past couple of months. The topic arose when Machina ArtBar and Kitchen requested permission to set one up in front of the Court Street restaurant.

