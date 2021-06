Even though he’s still growing and developing as a young talent in this league, Jarrett Allen has established himself as one of the best rim protectors, rebounders, and shot blockers. His tireless defensive efforts, post moves, and presence as a lob threat are what will make him a highly sought-after free agent this summer, especially considering how rare a traditional big man in today’s fast-paced game truly is. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the five best landing spots for Jarrett Allen in free agency.