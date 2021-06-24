Cancel
Nashville, TN

How Southern Baptists finally took steps to stop sexual abuse in churches

Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an op-ed by Daniel Darling, senior vice president of communications at National Religious Broadcasters. 20,000 Southern Baptists descended on Nashville, Tennessee, last week to gather for our annual convention. The church representatives, called "messengers" in the Southern Baptist tradition, faced the election of a new president and votes on how to handle challenges such as sexual abuse claims and racial reconciliation.

