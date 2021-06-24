Valve's Dota 2 Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
Valve's Dota 2 game is the latest adding support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and the first time having a Linux-native game support FSR for enhanced image upscaling. Wednesday's update to Dota 2 brings support for FidelityFX Super Resolution, which FSR launched this week as AMD's alternative to NVIDIA DLSS. Dota 2 FSR works when using the game's Direct3D 11 or Vulkan renderers -- basically no OpenGL, due to FSR itself only catering to these newer graphics APIs.www.phoronix.com