After earning a spot on the United States Olympic track and field team Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson went public with the news that her mother recently died. According to ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, Richardson said the following after winning the women's 100-meter dash at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon: "My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here."