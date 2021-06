You might see hundreds of thousands of unused or returned products being destroyed and think, “What a waste.” But not everyone sees it that way. It’s wasteful to us, regular people who pay for and use things. It’s wasteful for the planet, which provides the power and materials and absorbs the emissions. But creating waste is a necessary, even vital, part of Amazon’s business model. It’s cheaper for Amazon, and the companies leasing space in Amazon hubs, to simply destroy old inventory to make room for new items, rather than deal with the messy business of reselling, redistributing, or refurbishing them.