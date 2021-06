Taipei, Taiwan—June 24, 2021—Synology today announced the imminent release of DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.0 and a massive expansion of the Synology C2 platform with four new cloud services. Focusing on enhancing security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration, DSM 7.0 is an enormous step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines. Building upon the success of C2 Storage, Synology is rolling out both hybrid and cloud-only products, including a new password manager, directory as a service, cloud backup, and secure file transferring solutions. Synology is heavily invested in expanding the availability of its cloud platform by starting work on opening a new data center location to expand its services to the Asia Pacific region.