Beaver's stellar supporting cast comes up clutch on biggest stage to help Bobcats complete perfect season

By now, you’ve probably heard of Beaver’s superstar pitcher Payton List and all of her accomplishments. With a 19-0 record in the circle, an 0.64 ERA and 233 strikeouts in 120 innings pitched — not to mention a team-leading .409 batting average, 5 home runs and 23 RBIs — List receives much of the credit for the Bobcats’ run to the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A championships. The Virginia Tech recruit is certainly the team’s A-lister, but Beaver also has an award-worthy supporting cast that is long overdue for its own recognition.